DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLIM LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.9502 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5421879 CODE: CLIM LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 424895 EQS News ID: 2313760 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)