In the latest article of a new series on solar manufacturing facilities around the world, pv magazine presents Belga Solar's solar manufacturing facility in Wallonia, Belgium.Belga Solar, formerly Evocells, began life as an installation company in 2007 before deciding to invest in its own production unit in 2012. The company transitioned to the Belga Solar brand in 2022, and in 2024 secured a €3 million ($3.51 million) capital increase to help accelerate its technological transition. The company's current financial structure includes public financial institution Wallonie Entreprendre, private ...

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