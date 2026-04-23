Now with new international vehicle, Pantheon offers clients global evergreen access to full suite of private equity, private credit secondaries, and infrastructure secondaries

Pantheon bolsters its globally recognized, specialist approach in infrastructure secondaries in the evergreen market with the launch of the Pantheon Global Infrastructure Secondaries Fund ("PGIS")

in the evergreen market with the launch of the PGIS will tap the expertise of Pantheon's $26.9 billion 1 institutional infrastructure franchise

institutional infrastructure franchise Fund marks latest in Pantheon's growing, $15 billion2 global evergreen platform, which now includes semi-liquid evergreen offerings across private equity, private credit secondaries and infrastructure secondaries in the US and internationally3

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced the regulatory approval for the Pantheon Global Infrastructure Secondaries Fund ("PGIS"). Domiciled in Luxembourg, the evergreen fund represents a significant milestone in Pantheon's private wealth strategy and the expansion of the firm's evergreen offering. The launch of PGIS now cements Pantheon's global evergreen offerings across private equity, private credit secondaries, and infrastructure secondaries and complements its existing international evergreen suite alongside Pantheon Global Private Equity (PGPE), and Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries Fund (PGCS).

PGIS aims to comprise a high-conviction portfolio and is designed to provide professional investors with access to a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure secondaries assets, managed by the firm's distinguished institutional infrastructure arm. Jérôme Duthu-Bengtzon, Partner and Portfolio Manager of PGIS, said, "The new fund will aim to combine the benefits of infrastructure investments, including the potential for capital appreciation, yield, lower volatility, and portfolio diversification, with the added advantages of secondaries, which can offer greater risk mitigation, diversification, shorter investment durations, and more immediate distributions compared to traditional infrastructure investments."4

The launch of PGIS reflects growing demand for Pantheon's global infrastructure strategy and in particular its concentrated focus and established expertise in infrastructure secondaries, which have come more into focus in the current market environment amid heightened demand for liquidity from both investors and fund managers.

PGIS sources expertise from Pantheon's private infrastructure secondaries strategy

Pantheon has been investing in private markets secondaries since 1988 and was one of the first fund managers globally to recognize the potential of infrastructure secondaries, raising its first fund including the strategy in 2010. Since then, the firm has raised four infrastructure funds with an increasing focus on secondaries,5 completing its largest ever infrastructure program fundraise in 2024 with commitments totaling $5.3bn, and now manages $26.9 billion6 in total discretionary assets under management in infrastructure globally.

Andrea Echberg, Global Head of Infrastructure, said, "As true infrastructure investors-not generalists-we're scaling with precision to power the future of global infrastructure secondaries. Delivering this expertise to the private wealth market is the next step in our firm's evolution. We are an infrastructure-first, secondaries investor, with 35 specialists managing one of the world's largest dedicated platforms. We combine asset-level expertise with valuation discipline, focusing on digital, renewable, and next-generation infrastructure."

Victor Mayer, Head of International in Pantheon's Global Private Wealth team, added, "The launch of our infrastructure secondaries strategy marks a significant milestone for Pantheon's evergreen platform. The fund launch is a strategic step in the careful build-out of a comprehensive offering now spanning private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure across our global product suite. This reinforces our commitment to providing clients and allocators worldwide with differentiated access to compelling mid-market secondary and co-investment opportunities across Pantheon's global investment capabilities."

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, private credit, and real assets. For more information, please visit www.pantheon.com.

We have partnered globally with institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $85bn in discretionary assets under management (as of September 30, 2025).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. 2026

This is a marketing communication, please refer to the Prospectus before making any final investment decision.

Pantheon opinion. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future results are not guaranteed, and a loss of principal may occur. 1 As of September 30, 2025. 2 Pantheon Internal Data, September 30 2025. *Evergreen includes evergreen and listed vehicles. 3 PGIS is not available to investors in the US. 4 There is no guarantee this investment approach will come to fruition. 5 Funds included a range of approaches, including co-investments. 6 As of September 30, 2025.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Pantheon

Mariella Reason, Pantheon Communications

Tel: +44 20 3473 3975 Email: mariella.reason@pantheon.com