Existing investors TCV and Insight Partners double down as Cloudsmith replaces legacy artifact management incumbents and builds the platform for the era of AI-driven software development

Cloudsmith, the universal artifact management platform trusted by some of the world's leading enterprises, today announced a $72M Series C financing led by TCV and with participation from Insight Partners, along with investments from other existing investors. The additional funding positions Cloudsmith for massive growth to power the era of AI-driven software development.

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Cloudsmith Team

The additional investment, one year after Cloudsmith's Series B, follows a period of strong year-over-year growth, as enterprises seek modern infrastructure that keeps pace with the speed and scale of AI-generated software. Increasing numbers of existing customers, including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, are replacing legacy tools and upgrading to Cloudsmith's cloud-native platform. At the same time, enterprises that adopt AI-coding agents are turning to Cloudsmith to provide the guardrails and governance their software supply chains require. Cloudsmith will use the funding to accelerate product development and expand its go-to-market capabilities.

"Cloudsmith is the only platform built for the way software is being developed today by AI agents. We're never going back to hand-crafted software. AI agents generate so much software, so fast, it's nearly impossible for humans to carefully review it all. Cloudsmith has the scale, and the broad view across the open-source ecosystem, to protect enterprises against the new kinds of threats that AI-driven development introduces. TCV and Insight Partners both recognise this profound shift, and their backing is helping Cloudsmith scale up for the massive wave of adoption of AI agents across enterprise software teams," said Glenn Weinstein, CEO of Cloudsmith.

TCV and Insight Partners' decision to reinvest reflects their track record of backing category-defining software infrastructure companies and their conviction in Cloudsmith's leadership, product, and market position.

"Having led Cloudsmith's Series B and now its Series C, TCV is proud to deepen our partnership with a company we see as defining artifact management for the AI era. As AI shapes the software supply chain, we believe Cloudsmith is uniquely positioned to become a platform enterprises rely on for compliance, control, and security at global scale," said Morgan Gerlak, Partner at TCV.

"In an era increasingly defined by AI-driven development, securing the software supply chain is critical. As a cloud-native offering, Cloudsmith is well positioned to do this providing the scale and reliability needed to help power enterprise and AI-driven builds and mitigate emerging risks. We believe in Cloudsmith's vision to secure the software supply chain by serving as a curated, AI-ready solution for enterprises of all sizes," said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

The investment comes at a defining moment for the artifact management market. The domain has been fundamentally reshaped by AI agentic software development. As AI coding agents generate code at unprecedented velocity and volume, the software artifacts and dependencies they produce introduce an expanding threat surface that is now a board-level concern. Enterprises must manage ever-larger software supply chains, which span open source libraries, internal packages, and third-party dependencies, all while facing growing regulatory pressure to prove that AI-generated software is secure by design.

Cloudsmith is built for this reality. Its platform gives engineering teams the scale and visibility needed to govern every package, at every stage, providing the confidence to move fast without compromising security or control.

About Cloudsmith

Cloudsmith is the artifact management platform built for the age of AI. As AI coding agents transform the pace and scale of software development, Cloudsmith gives engineering teams the infrastructure to manage, secure, and govern every package across every format and environment. Built cloud-native from the ground up, Cloudsmith provides the visibility and supply chain controls that modern enterprises need to ship with confidence. Trusted by engineering teams across the globe. Learn more at cloudsmith.com.

About TCV

TCV is a leading investment firm focused on investing in global, category-defining, technology companies. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TCV's mission is to provide long-term capital and support to high-quality management teams across their growth journey. Since its founding in 1995, TCV has invested $22 billion in more than 350 technology companies worldwide and has supported over 150 IPOs and strategic acquisitions, making it one of the most active technology investors. TCV has a global presence in Menlo Park, New York, and London. For more information on TCV and its investments, visit www.tcv.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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