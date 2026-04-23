BrazeAI Operator, BrazeAI Agent Console, and the new Braze Creative Studio are now available alongside EU hosting for BrazeAI Decisioning Studio, introducing a radically better way for marketers to forge and maintain lasting customer relationships.

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging, today delivered a new set of AI capabilities that transform how marketers build and deliver engaging and relevant experiences for their customers. From reaching new audiences to driving conversion and long-term loyalty, these capabilities join together in an integrated platform that gives marketers a unified way to manage the full customer lifecycle.

BrazeAI Operator and BrazeAI Agent Console, now generally available

BrazeAI Operator and BrazeAI Agent Console bring decisioning, content generation, and execution directly into the marketer's workflow. By embedding AI into the core platform, teams can act on data in real time and turn strategy into live customer experiences faster.

Speed up campaign execution with AI-powered content generation

Reduce dependency on technical teams to get campaigns out the door

Drive more relevant engagement by acting on customer data in real-time

A unified approach to creative production and activation in Braze

The Braze Creative Studio connects creative production with campaign execution, giving teams a single place to manage assets and launch experiences. With direct integrations to Figma and Canva, it removes friction between design and delivery.

Move creative assets seamlessly from design tools into live campaigns

Maintain brand consistency across channels with centralized asset management

Connect creative to real-time customer context for more relevant experiences

Flexible, regional infrastructure for AI-driven decisioning

BrazeAI Decisioning Studio can now be hosted in Europe on Google Cloud, giving brands more control over how and where their data is managed. This expansion supports decisioning while also meeting regional data requirements.

Keep customer data closer to home with EU-based hosting

Apply decisioning without compromising on data governance or compliance

Scale AI-driven engagement globally with greater flexibility and control

"The world's largest and most sophisticated brands are choosing Braze to drive their AI transformation during this period of rapidly evolving disruption and opportunity. But for AI to matter, it has to be more than a promise. It has to work, at scale, and be enterprise-ready," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Braze is putting powerful, production-ready AI and creative tools directly into the hands of marketers to amplify their impact and define their competitive edge. Our new tools are live, the technology is proven, and the brands that seize this moment will build the businesses that customers remember."

These updates are being unveiled today at City x City London, Braze's flagship EMEA event focused on the craft of customer engagement, at Olympia in London. The event brings together Europe's leading marketers, product leaders, and customer experience teams to explore how brands are applying AI, real-time data, and creativity to drive more effective engagement. Through a combination of product showcases, customer-led sessions, and practical use cases, City x City London is designed to give attendees a clear view into how the most successful brands are putting AI to work, swapping ideas, and turning inspiration into action.

Enabling real-time, individualized engagement

BrazeAI Operator is a new in-dashboard AI assistant that helps marketers create campaigns, build custom agents, generate content, and troubleshoot workflows, reducing the time and technical expertise required to execute complex strategies.

Cleo, a global family care platform, used BrazeAI Operator to rebuild its welcome experience around individual member needs. This resulted in an 81% reduction in unsubscribes, a 97% drop in opt-outs on the first email, a 284% increase in app opens, and a 124% lift in push notification engagement.

The American Diabetes Association applied BrazeAI Operator to redesign its eCommerce journey, moving from a single-message approach to a more dynamic, multi-step experience that supports deeper engagement and follow-up interactions.

"I felt like I was talking to someone who worked for Braze. It's my thought partner. I'm kind of addicted to it. I'm doing things that would have been completely impossible without the Operator."

- Elaine Armbruster, Director of Digital Experience, American Diabetes Association

"The Operator literally thought of ways of using customer data I hadn't even considered and incorporated it into advanced Liquid code. It prevented issues I wouldn't have caught until QA, and I wouldn't have known where to start troubleshooting."

- Holly Jacobson, Sr Lifecycle Marketing Manager, Cleo

To learn more about how BrazeAI Operator helps marketers build, troubleshoot, and optimize campaigns with greater speed and confidence, visit the Braze blog for a deeper look at the product and customer use cases.

BrazeAI Agent Console provides a new, centralized environment to build, manage, and deploy AI agents that generate content, interpret data, and adapt campaigns in real time.

Dayuse, a global hospitality platform, used BrazeAI Agent Console to generate individualized messages at the moment of send, with each message informed by real-time customer context such as booking history, preferences, and language. This approach enabled the brand to move beyond static campaigns and deliver content that reflects each user's situation as it happened. By working with Braze, Dayuse has seen a 90% increase in booking conversion rate, doubled incremental revenue for a key campaign, and achieved an additional 23% uplift in repeat engagement after adopting the capability.

"Personalization at this level across marketers used to require significant manual workload. With BrazeAI Agent Console, we were able to scale individualized messaging across languages and regions in a way that feels relevant to each customer. That shift has had a clear impact on how customers engage and return to our platform."

- Martin Juglair, CRM Manager, Dayuse

To explore how BrazeAI Agent Console enables real-time decisioning, content generation, and data interpretation within live customer journeys, visit the Braze blog for additional detail and examples.

Introducing the Braze Creative Studio

The new Braze Creative Studio brings creative production and campaign execution into a unified workflow, so marketers can move from concept to campaign faster while maintaining brand consistency.

With the new Figma and Canva integrations, marketers can import creative assets and full email templates from popular design programs directly into Braze while keeping design fidelity intact. A new centralized UI gives teams easy access to a composable set of content capabilities, including the new design tool integrations, a centralized media library, templates, brand guidelines, and more, making it simpler to use the features they need and scale what works.

The Braze Creative Studio works seamlessly with the rest of the Braze platform, connecting creative execution with real-time data, intelligence, and cross-channel delivery so brands can transform generic assets into relevant, memorable brand experiences.

"The most exciting thing about agentic AI isn't what any single tool can do on its own, it's what opens up when the right tools work together. Canva AI gives agents the ability to generate and iterate on visuals at scale, and Braze gets that creative in front of the right audience at the right moment. Closing the loop from visual creation to customer activation is what marketing teams need to keep up, and this integration enables users to seamlessly publish their on-brand Canva assets to Braze while maintaining design integrity."

- Anwar Haneef, Head of Ecosystem, Canva

"The new Figma plugin is a great workflow hack for marketers like me building asset-heavy campaigns or landing pages on tight deadlines. We all know the headache of juggling multiple tabs just to get one task done, and this tool eliminates that friction by uploading images in a single click. It's simple, but I rely on it daily to save several minutes on each project."

- Ashley Auger, CRM Technical Manager, Growth, Mercari US

To see how the Braze Creative Studio streamlines creative workflows and connects design to activation with Figma and Canva, visit the Braze blog for more information

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging. Braze helps brands deliver great customer experiences that drive value both for consumers and for their businesses. Built on a foundation of composable intelligence, BrazeAI allows marketers to combine and activate AI agents, models, and features at every touchpoint throughout the Braze Customer Engagement Platform for smarter, faster, and more meaningful customer engagement. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered decisioning and optimization, Braze enables companies to turn action into interaction through autonomous, 1:1 personalized experiences. The company has repeatedly been recognized as a Leader in marketing technology by industry analysts, and was voted a G2 "Best of Marketing and Digital Advertising Software Product" in 2025. Braze was also named a 2025 Best Companies To Work For by U.S. News World Report, a 2025 America's Greatest Companies by Newsweek, and a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Technology by Great Place To Work. The company is headquartered in New York with 15 offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated performance of and benefits from Braze, its products and programs, including the BrazeAI Decisioning Studio, BrazeAI Operator, BrazeAI Agent Console and Braze Creative Studio. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423931363/en/

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Media:

Steve Ballerini

Press@braze.com