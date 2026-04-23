Global Brands Magazine: AGHATI SWEETS RECOGNISED FOR EXCELLENCE IN PREMIUM CONFECTIONERY CRAFTSMANSHIP AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghati Sweets has been honoured with the 'Excellence in Premium Confectionery Craftsmanship - Middle East, 2026' title at the Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence, innovation, and measurable impact within their industries. Aghati Sweets was recognised for its refined approach to confectionery craftsmanship, combining heritage techniques with a modern standard of precision and quality.

The brand has established itself as a distinctive name within the premium confectionery segment, known for elevating traditional Middle Eastern desserts into a more contemporary and globally relevant offering. Its focus on detail, balance, and consistency has contributed to a growing presence among discerning consumers across regional and international markets.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said, "At Global Brands Magazine, craftsmanship is recognised not only by tradition, but by how it evolves with purpose. Aghati Sweets reflects a disciplined approach to confectionery-one that respects heritage while delivering a refined and consistent experience."

Responding to the award, the CEO of Aghati Sweets Mr. Mohammad Abu Lebah, stated, "This recognition affirms our philosophy that true luxury is found in authenticity, detail, and dedication. We are honored to represent the richness of Middle Eastern confectionery on a global stage, and we remain committed to crafting products that inspire, delight, and endure."

ABOUT AGHATI SWEETS

Aghati Sweets is a premium confectionery house dedicated to crafting refined oriental desserts with a strong foundation in heritage and quality. The brand is recognised for its meticulous approach to traditional recipes, combining time-honoured techniques with a modern standard of production and presentation.

With a focus on precision, ingredient quality, and consistency, Aghati Sweets has positioned itself as a trusted name within the premium confectionery segment.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 8 million annual readers, generating more than 10 million page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658974/GBM_Awards_Logo.jpg

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