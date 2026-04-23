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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
161 Leser
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Applaud Recognized Among Leading Providers in Everest Group Vendor Spotlight on the Future of HR Service Delivery

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud has been featured in Everest Group's latest Tech Provider Spotlight: Decoding the Human Resources Service Delivery (HRSD) Ecosystem, recognizing its role in shaping the next generation of HR service delivery platforms.

The report examines the rapid evolution of HRSD as organizations shift from legacy, manual processes toward the CHRO mandate of leveraging AI to drive operational excellence. Everest Group identifies modern platforms as essential for delivering on this mandate, combining automation and intelligent agents to provide scalable, high-quality support.

"We continue to see enterprises struggle with fragmented HR service delivery environments, where siloed systems, limited personalization, and reactive support models hinder both employee experience and operational efficiency. As expectations shift toward always-on, intuitive interactions, the market is moving decisively toward integrated, AI-native platforms that better support both employees and HR teams," said Era Singh, Practice Director at Everest Group.

"Solutions such as Applaud reflect this transition by unifying self-service, case management, and guided employee journeys within a single experience, while leveraging automation and AI agents to not only answer questions but also take action and complete work, reducing HR workload and enabling teams to focus on higher-value, strategic priorities".

Applaud is recognized for helping enterprises move from manual, siloed operations to integrated models that shift HR from reactive case handling to proactive, end-to-end execution.

"HR teams are under pressure to do more with less while delivering a higher standard of service," said Ivan Harding, CEO at Applaud. "Organizations don't just need faster answers; they need systems that can actually complete work".

The research highlights key trends, including conversational AI as the primary front door to HR, omnichannel delivery, and intelligent workflow automation.

About Applaud

Applaud is the AI-powered HR Service Delivery platform that reduces HR workload and delivers exceptional employee service. By using intelligent agents to resolve requests and execute routine operations across existing systems, Applaud intercepts cases before they reach the desk. Global HR teams use Applaud to reclaim capacity and reduce costs, while providing employees with the instant, consistent support they deserve in the tools they use every day.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applaud-recognized-among-leading-providers-in-everest-group-vendor-spotlight-on-the-future-of-hr-service-delivery-302750520.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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