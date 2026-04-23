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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 10:10 Uhr
150 Leser
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IESE Business School | University of Navarra: IESE Launches Master in Finance for Tomorrow's Financial Leaders

Program combines rigorous finance training in Madrid with global exposure in New York and London, CFA preparation, applied AI and a mandatory internship

MADRID, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IESE Business School announces the launch of its Master in Finance (MiF), a program designed to prepare the next generation of financial leaders. The program welcomes its first cohort in September 2026 and is offered in collaboration with the School of Economics and Business at the University of Navarra.

The MiF combines a nine-month academic phase at IESE's Madrid campus with a mandatory internship, integrating academic learning with professional experience. Taught in English, it includes international exposure in two leading financial centers, with a module in New York and a Banking Week in London.

Designed for recent graduates, the MiF combines advanced financial training with leadership development. It includes CFA preparation, Bloomberg immersion, and simulations in trading, investing and M&A.

"Finance is no longer just a technical function; it is one of the main forces shaping business and society," said Marc Badia, Deputy Dean at IESE Business School. "Across the sector, finance leaders make decisions that shape companies and entire industries, carrying significant responsibility and requiring a holistic view of business. In parallel, the CFO role has become increasingly strategic and multifaceted, often serving as a pathway to general management. In this context, IESE's MiF prepares the next generation of leaders across banking, asset management, private equity and corporate finance through rigorous training, exposure to AI and the humanistic and managerial perspective needed to make sound decisions in global markets."

A distinguishing feature of the MiF is its integration of AI across the curriculum, including data analytics, machine learning and generative AI, alongside IESE's case method and close faculty engagement. Students can specialize in Corporate Finance, Capital Markets, or Banking and Financial Innovation.

Career preparation is a core element, with dedicated support, strong industry links and engagement with over 100 recruiting companies. Students benefit from a global alumni network of 60,000+ professionals.

More on IESE's Master in Finance.

IESE Business School is the graduate management school of the University of Navarra, with campuses in Barcelona, Madrid, Munich, New York and São Paulo. It offers MBA programs, executive education and full-time Master's degrees to an international audience. Founded in 1958, IESE is recognized for its case-based teaching, global outlook and focus on responsible leadership.



Contact: Mallory Dees, mdees@iese.edu.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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