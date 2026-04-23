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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 10:12 Uhr
81 Leser
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Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S: Q1, 2026

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 591
April 23rd, 2026

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1, 2026

The Q1, 2026 (January through March 2026) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2026.

Highlights for the Q1 result for the fiscal year 2026:

  • The revenue amounted to DKK 32.2 million (2025: DKK 35.0 million).
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 4.1 million (2025: DKK 4.1 million).
  • Profit before tax for the period was DKK 2.7 million (2025: DKK 2.4 million).

Overall, the Q1, 2026 financial performance came out as expected. However, the revenue was trailing behind our target as some finished equipment was not yet picked up by our customers, and therefore some of the revenue recognition in Q1, 2026 is postponed to Q2, 2026.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to estimate or conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs and war will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the remaining part of 2026, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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