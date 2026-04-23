Norwegian researchers have developed a multi-pyranometer method to more accurately estimate global tilted irradiance (GTI) in the Arctic by separating beam, diffuse, and reflected solar components. Validated in the world's northermost settlement, the approach was found to outperform conventional models in high-latitude conditions and improve PV system design for extreme environments.A research team from Norway has proposed a new method to estimate global tilted irradiance (GTI) in the Arctic. The approach uses measurements from a 25-pyranometer array developed by the team to reconstruct the components ...

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