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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has further optimized its exhibition landscape with nine new dedicated product zones, reflecting ongoing structural shifts in global trade and the continued upgrading of China's export portfolio.

Among the most closely watched additions in Phase 1 are the consumer and agricultural drone zones, both making their debut at the Canton Fair and offering a focused showcase of applications in the low-altitude economy. The consumer drone zone showcases progress in flight control, AI-based obstacle avoidance and energy efficiency across imaging, tourism, emergency response and patrol. The agricultural drone zone highlights precision farming, with spraying, seeding and field-management demonstrations showing terrain-following, intelligent route planning, and precise payload control.

On day one, a Shandong-based drone manufacturer welcomed buyers from 30+ countries, with over 50 strong leads. One buyer, after seeing load and wind-resistance demonstrations, immediately confirmed three sample units and even proposed becoming a regional distributor.

Display technology is another focal point of Phase 1, highlighting advances in color accuracy, energy efficiency, and overall visual performance. Developments in fine-grained control, expanded color gamut, and reduced power consumption point to a clear trend toward immersive viewing experiences combined with sustainability gains.

The smart wearables zone underscores how intelligent devices are becoming key interfaces for human-machine interaction. From real-time language translation and adaptive noise cancellation to long-term health monitoring and AI-enabled eyewear, wearables are evolving from standalone products into integrated systems that support communication, well-being, and productivity across daily and professional settings.

The service robots zone further illustrates how artificial intelligence is moving from conceptual exploration to large-scale deployment. Advanced robots showcased across industrial, commercial, medical, and public-service scenarios demonstrate growing autonomy, multi-sensory perception, and closer human-robot collaboration.

By bringing emerging technologies into clearer focus through dedicated zones, the 139th Canton Fair is reinforcing its function as a platform where trade trends take shape, innovation meets application, and global buyers gain early insights into cutting-edge technologies.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963958/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phase-1-of-139th-canton-fair-introduces-new-dedicated-product-zones-as-emerging-technologies-take-center-stage-302751520.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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