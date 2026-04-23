U.S. scientists have developed a method to forecast solar irradiance at any location using a single high-resolution hemispherical image captured on-site. By extracting sky, sun, and surrounding scene information from visual cues, the approach enables accurate long-term energy prediction without relying on detailed 3D city models.Researchers at Columbia University in the United States have createa a new technique to measure solar irradiance at any location by using a single equirectangular image. The method uses a single hemispherical image taken at the panel location to infer scene geometry, sky ...

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