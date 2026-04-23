DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5L LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 441.3811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31400083 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 424910 EQS News ID: 2313856 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)