Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest iQ Food Co. ("iQ") restaurant, opening this Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at 1092 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario. iQ is a premium healthy-eating quick service restaurant ("QSR") known for its vibrant menu of nourishing, clean-eating dishes including healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, crafted to satisfy a wide range of tastes and lifestyles.





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"Following the strong performance and operational success of our iQ location at the Shops at Don Mills, we're excited to replicate that momentum with our newest corporate store, further validating the scalability of our corporate model," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This premier corner location on Queen Street West in Toronto, complete with available parking, is ideally situated at a high-traffic pedestrian intersection in one of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods. It offers exceptional visibility and accessibility. The area's young, urban, and health-conscious demographic comprised of professionals, students, and active lifestyle enthusiasts aligns perfectly with iQ Food Co.'s fresh, wellness-driven menu. We're excited to introduce this dynamic brand to a community that values nutritious, convenient, and high-quality dining experiences."





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This location marks iQ's 8th location in Ontario's GTA, and the 4th new location since Happy Belly acquired the brand in Q4 2025. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers fostering strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and most importantly, satisfied customers.

Our growth momentum is supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which includes 666 contractually committed franchise locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.

About iQ Food Co.

iQ is a flagship brand in Canada's premium healthy eating market and is strategically located in urban and central business districts. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, while expanding into catering services to service an even greater audience in downtown densely populated areas. This strategy has fostered strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satisfied customers.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.