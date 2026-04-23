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WKN: A3DMEA | ISIN: FI4000523675 | Ticker-Symbol: B7J1
Xetra
23.04.26 | 10:09
5,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4805,60013:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 11:30 Uhr
51 Leser
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SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for revenue and operative operating profit for 2026

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 23 APRIL 2026 AT 12.30 P.M.

Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for revenue and operative operating profit for 2026

SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for revenue and operative operating profit for 2026. The reason for the revised guidance is a better-than-expected order intake in the early part of the year and the positive progress rate of projects in the development phase.

The company's revenue for 2026 is now estimated to exceed EUR 800 million (previous guidance: EUR 650-750 million) and the operative operating profit to exceed the level of 2025 (previous guidance: Operative operating profit is expected to be positive).

As described in the financial statement release, the company's revenue for the early part of the year will still remain low due to the low order backlog at the end of 2025. As projects won during early 2026 and projects in the development phase begin to generate revenue and margins, earnings will be weighted even more strongly toward the latter half of the year than previously anticipated.

SRV Group Plc will publish its Q1 2026 interim report on 7 May 2026.

In 2025, the company's net sales were EUR 705.6 million and operating profit EUR 6.8 million.

Further information:
Jarkko Rantala, CFO, jarkko.rantala@srv.fi, +358 40 674 1949

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.srv.fi/

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SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the well-being of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach life-cycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter -?and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Our operations focus on growth centers in Finland. In 2025, our revenue totalled EUR 705.6 million. In addition to approximately 700 in-house staff, we have a network of around 2,900 partners.

SRV - Building for life


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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