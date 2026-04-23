Dura Sverige AB: Dura has signed an agreement to acquire KTV Group AS

Dura has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of KTV Group AS in Norway. Completion is expected in May and is subject to customary closing conditions.

KTV Group AS is a leading provider of cleaning, surface treatment and maintenance services for the exterior envelope of properties in Norway. The company is utilising drones for washing and surface treatment - a method that is gentle on properties, highly efficient in execution, and environmentally friendly compared to conventional approaches. KTV Group has a strong focus on long-term customer relationships and delivers services that actively extend the lifespan of buildings' building envelopes, reducing the need for costly replacements.

The acquisition marks Dura's entry into the Norwegian market and is in line with the group's long-term strategy of growing within critical property maintenance and sustainable renovation solutions. Through the acquisition, the Dura group gains cutting-edge expertise in drone technology and surface treatment, while broadening its geographical presence across Scandinavia.

"KTV Group is a technologically leading company with a strong offering and a solid base of satisfied, returning customers. This is an excellent strategic fit for Dura - and a natural platform for our entry into Norway. We look forward to continuing to develop the company together and to realising the synergies available within the group." says Niclas Winberg, CEO of Dura.

A warm welcome to Dura!

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Viktor Bolmgren

Head of M&A

viktor@duragroup.se

+46 73 358 51 82