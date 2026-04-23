Dutch Green Chemtech Startup Affix Labs Raises €1 Million for European Expansion of Sustainable Insect Repellent

The funding round, led by VP Capital and Oost NL, accelerates the rollout of flagship product Repeltec and the company's patented water-based solubility technology at a time when EU pesticide rules are tightening.

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affix Labs Group B.V., a Dutch Green Chemtech startup, has closed a €1 million funding round led by VP Capital and Oost NL. The company's surface insect repellent replaces the neurotoxic active ingredients responsible for growing insect resistance with a water-based, controlled-release alternative. The new capital will fund the European rollout.

The Breakthrough: Patented Solubility and Controlled Release

The core innovation is a formulation method that dissolves oily, water-insoluble active ingredients into water-based systems. A controlled-release layer extends efficacy to 12 weeks. The flagship product, Repeltec, is dermatologically tested and contains no neurotoxic compounds.

A Tightening European Regulatory Environment

EU rules on chemical pesticides are tightening. Germany's 2025 self-service ban pulled a broad category of neurotoxic insecticides from open retail shelves, and similar measures are now being adopted in other member states. Repeltec already holds active substance authorisations in Germany, France, Austria, and Norway.

Commercial Expansion and B2B Partnerships

With the new capital, Affix Labs is expanding distribution in Germany, Austria, France, and Norway, with the UK and Poland to follow. Alongside its consumer product lines, the company is launching a white-label B2B model under the name "Powered by Affix Labs". FMCG companies, hospitality operators, and pest control manufacturers can use it to integrate the technology into their own product ranges.

About Affix Labs

Affix Labs is a Dutch Green Chemtech startup working to reduce global pesticide dependency. Its patented solubility technology and controlled-release systems create long-lasting, neurotoxic-free insect barriers.

Media Contact

Tom Sam

info@affixlabs.com

www.affixlabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964160/Affix_Labs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964159/Affix_Labs_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-green-chemtech-startup-affix-labs-raises-1-million-for-european-expansion-of-sustainable-insect-repellent-302751609.html