In 2025, solar and wind dominated global energy growth, delivering around six times more new capacity than all other power sources combined and supplying nearly all new electricity demand. With rapid expansion led by countries like Australia and several European nations, solar and wind are now the fastest-growing and central drivers of the global energy transition.In 2025, solar and wind provided about six times more new generation capacity (Gigawatts) than everything else combined, including coal, gas, nuclear, hydro and all other renewables. Annual electricity generation from solar and wind ...

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