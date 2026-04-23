Dutch startup BlueHeart Energy is testing its thermoacoustic heat pump engine in residential settings, with a limited European launch expected in spring 2027, followed by gradual scaling. The system uses sound waves instead of refrigerants, aiming for quiet, flexible, low-maintenance heating suited especially for retrofits and renewable integration.Dutch thermoacoustic heat pump developer BlueHeart Energy has announced that its thermoacoustic heat pump engine technology is currently being tested in residential settings and is expected to enter the European market in spring 2027. "This initial ...

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