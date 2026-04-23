Roofmaster Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Roofing in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / onsumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Roofmaster as the 2026 winner in the Roofing category in Ottawa. This recognition highlights the company's long-standing commitment to quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and dependable roofing services throughout the region.

For more than 40 years, Roofmaster has served homeowners across Ottawa with professional roofing solutions built on experience, reliability, and trust. As a family-owned business, the company has grown through generations while maintaining a strong commitment to the values that have guided its success since the beginning.

Today, Roofmaster is led by second-generation brothers Kershan and Arzan Bulsara, who grew up in the roofing industry learning the trade from their father, Jehaangir Bulsara. Under their leadership, the company continues to uphold the standards of craftsmanship, service, and integrity that have defined the Roofmaster name for decades.

Over the years, the Roofmaster team has completed nearly 20,000 roofing projects across the Ottawa region. This extensive experience has allowed the company to develop a deep understanding of the local climate and the roofing solutions required to protect homes from Canada's demanding weather conditions. Each project is approached with careful attention to detail, ensuring roofs are built to perform reliably for years to come.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support," said the Roofmaster team. "Our company was built on hard work, strong family values, and a commitment to delivering quality roofing services. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the relationships we have built within the Ottawa community."

Roofmaster offers a full range of residential roofing services including roof replacement, repairs, inspections, and preventative maintenance. By combining skilled workmanship with high-quality materials and trusted supplier partnerships, the company ensures homeowners receive durable roofing systems designed for long-term performance.

The company's commitment to excellence has been recognized through numerous industry distinctions, including BBB Torch Finalist Awards and multiple Consumer Choice Awards. Roofmaster also works with well-known partners such as Air Miles, helping provide added value and benefits to customers choosing their services.

As Ottawa continues to grow, Roofmaster remains dedicated to providing dependable roofing solutions while maintaining the family values that have guided the company for more than four decades. With thousands of completed projects and a strong reputation for quality service, Roofmaster continues to be a trusted name in residential roofing throughout the region.

About Roofmaster

Roofmaster is a family-owned roofing company serving Ottawa and the surrounding area for more than 40 years. Led by second-generation brothers Kershan and Arzan Bulsara, the company has completed nearly 20,000 roofing projects across the region. Roofmaster specializes in residential roofing services including roof replacement, repairs, inspections, and maintenance. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and customer service, Roofmaster continues to build lasting relationships with homeowners throughout the Ottawa community. For more information, visit www.roofmaster.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/roofmaster-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-roofin-1159876