London Bath Centre Marks More Than Two Decades of Service with Its 10th Consumer Choice Award

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / London Bath Centre has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award, marking its 10th year of recognition in the Plumbing Fixtures Supplier category. The milestone coincides with more than 22 years of operation serving homeowners, contractors, and renovation professionals in the London area.

London Bath Centre operates as a bath and kitchen showroom offering a wide selection of plumbing fixtures and related products used in residential renovation and new construction projects. The showroom features current designs and product innovations, providing customers with the opportunity to view and compare options in person.

Knowledgeable staff are available to assist customers with product selection based on project requirements, timelines, and design considerations. Services include in-store pickup and delivery, along with referrals to local installation professionals when additional support is required.

Serving both homeowners and industry professionals, London Bath Centre supports renovation projects by combining product availability with on-site guidance. The showroom model allows customers to make informed decisions while coordinating multiple elements of their project in one location.

"This recognition reflects the longevity of our business and the consistency of our service," said the team at London Bath Centre. "We remain focused on providing reliable access to bath and kitchen products supported by practical, knowledgeable assistance."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks London Bath Centre's 10th time receiving the recognition and reflects its continued presence serving customers in London and surrounding communities.

About London Bath Centre

London Bath Centre is a plumbing fixtures supplier based in London, Ontario. In operation for more than 22 years, the company offers a showroom experience featuring bath and kitchen fixtures for residential renovation and construction projects. London Bath Centre provides product guidance, delivery, and in-store pickup, with referrals to local installation professionals as needed. For more information, visit www.londonbathcentre.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/london-bath-centre-marks-more-than-two-decades-of-service-with-i-1159877