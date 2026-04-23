Element Windows and Doors Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Element Windows and Doors has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Windows and Doors category, recognizing its work supporting residential renovation and construction projects in Windsor and surrounding areas.

Element Windows and Doors provides glass replacement, window, and door products and services for homeowners with a range of project needs. The company supports both full-service installations and do-it-yourself projects, offering product guidance to help customers select options suited to their homes, budgets, and timelines.

While based in Windsor, Element Windows and Doors serves a broader region, including all of Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Lakeshore, helping homeowners across Southwestern Ontario with their renovation and replacement needs.

The company carries a wide selection of window and door styles, allowing customers to compare materials, finishes, and performance features before making a decision. Energy efficiency is a key consideration during the selection process, with products designed to support long-term performance and cost savings.

Currently, the company is placing a strong focus on glass replacement services, along with window and door replacements, helping homeowners address damaged or aging glass while improving the performance and appearance of their homes.

Element works directly with homeowners to ensure they have the information needed to move forward confidently, whether coordinating an installation or sourcing products independently. Services are structured to accommodate different project scopes, from single replacements to larger home upgrades.

"Our role is to help homeowners understand their options and choose products that make sense for their space," said Shaun Element, Founder of Element Windows and Doors. "That can mean a full installation or simply helping someone find the right product for their project."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks Element Windows and Doors' continued presence serving homeowners in Windsor and surrounding communities.

About Element Windows and Doors

Element Windows and Doors is a windows and doors provider serving Windsor, Ontario. The company offers product selection support and installation services for residential projects, working with homeowners on both full-service and do-it-yourself applications. Element Windows and Doors focuses on practical guidance, product variety, and energy-efficient solutions. For more information, visit www.ewdwindows.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/element-windows-and-doors-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-a-1159883