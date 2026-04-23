NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Announces Mobilization of 2026 Exploration Drilling Program At Rio Grande Project

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling contractor has commenced mobilization to site for the Company's upcoming 2026 exploration drilling campaign at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina. These drilling activities are part of the plan to complete a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Project by year-end 2026. Drilling operations are expected to commence in the next month. As part of this program, NOA is pleased to report that site preparation activities and site preparation activities are already underway to support the start of drilling on schedule.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "This mobilization marks the start of a key phase of fieldwork at Rio Grande as we work toward the PFS. Our 2026 program is focused on collecting the data needed to refine our hydrogeological and resource models and to advance the project through the next stage of technical studies."

In this initial stage, the Company plans to drill exploratory wells near diamond drill holes DDH-RG23-001 (Sulfa X) and DDH-RG23-004 (El Camino II). The program is designed to evaluate the hydraulic parameters of deep brine-bearing aquifers and to support ongoing refinement of the hydrogeological and resource models, as the Project progresses toward more advanced technical and economic studies.

The drill program has been reviewed and approved by Montgomery & Associates, which is currently preparing the water balance of the project and will participate in the preparation of the PFS of the Project.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

About Montgomery & Associates

Montgomery & Associates ("M&A") is an international water resource consulting firm that specializes in management and mining hydrogeology services which includes characterization of aquifer conditions. It has been operating since 1984, with South American offices now located in Santiago Chile and Salta Argentina. M&A's Head office is in Tucson Arizona. M&A's client list includes most of the domestic and international mining entities operating in the Americas.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Rosko, M.Sc., C.P.G. of E. L. Montgomery and Associates ("M&A") is a Registered Geologist (C.P.G.) in Arizona, California, and Texas, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rosko and hydrogeologists from M&A have been on site multiple times during the various phases of drilling and sampling operations and Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a QP on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of NOA, as defined in, and required by, NI 43-101 and Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-announces-mobilization-of-2026-exploration-drilling-program-at-rio-gr-1160213