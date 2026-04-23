Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) (the "Company" or "Optimi"), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical manufacturer of regulated psychedelic drug products, today announced that further to its press release dated March 16, 2026, it intends to complete a portion of its previously announced offering of common shares (the "Offering") in Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption contained in Part A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The offering price and certain terms of the securities to be offered will be determined in the context of the market at the time of pricing. The closing of the Offering is subject to market and other customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Nasdaq Capital Market and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")'s review process. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed or, if it is completed, as to the size or terms of the Offering.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The Offering is being made in the United States pursuant to a registration statement filed with the SEC and, in Canada, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under applicable Canadian securities laws. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Prospectus Department, 40 Wall Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10005, telephone 212-440-9600, email: prospectus@jgunnar.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is not registered as a dealer in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, it will not engage in any activity in Canada that would require registration under applicable Canadian securities laws. Any sale of securities in Canada, if any, will be made solely pursuant to available exemptions from and in full compliance with the prospectus and dealer registration requirements under applicable Canadian securities law, including the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.optimihealth.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Offering, including the anticipated timing, size, pricing and completion of the Offering; the completion of a portion of the Offering in Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption; the intended reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935; the effectiveness of the Company's registration statement on Form F-1; the receipt of required regulatory and exchange approvals, including approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Nasdaq Capital Market and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and investor demand; the Company, the underwriter and other parties being able to satisfy customary closing conditions; the Company's ability to meet applicable Nasdaq listing requirements in connection with the Offering; and the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's business, financial condition, operations or prospects. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that may cause actual results to differ from expected results. These factors include but are not limited to market volatility or adverse capital markets conditions; the failure to complete the Offering; delays in obtaining regulatory or exchange approvals; and those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, relating to the Offering or in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293938

Source: Optimi Health Corp.