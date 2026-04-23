Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the Tyro Main Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. All the holes drilled intersected significant gold mineralization highlighted by 22.9 metres ("m") at 3.11 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"). Results reported in the release are from seven reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (1,419m), part of the recently expanded 20,000m drill program. These holes were drilled into the southern portion of the Tyro Main Zone and further confirm our interpretation of grades and structural controls within the zone. To date, 16,504m of the ongoing drill program at the Gold Chain project has been completed, with assays released for 1,419m of drilling. Results are pending from the Tyro Main Zone, NE Tyro, Bull 8 and Black Dyke targets, representing 24 holes (4,087m).

Highlights:

Hole GC26-116 returned 22.9m of 3.11 g/t Au from 102.1m to 125.0m.

Hole GC26-120 returned 9.1m of 2.57 g/t Au from 125.0m to 134.1m, expanding gold mineralization to the north and to depth.

Hole GC26-125 returned 184.4m of 1.00 g/t Au from the surface and included 10.7m of 8.11 g/t Au from 96.0 to 106.7m and 35.1m of 1.31 g/t Au from 106.7 to 141.7m. This hole was drilled nearly parallel to the vein system's strike to confirm that gold mineralization in this portion of the Tyro Main Zone is composed of several en-echelon zones of greater quartz vein density.

Currently, all three rigs (2 RC, 1 core) are drilling across the Tyro Main and NE Tyro targets, increasing West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro deposit along strike, at depth and internally.

"Drill results from the Tyro Main zone continue to demonstrate this zone's potential over its plus one-kilometre strike length. Confirmation of these en-echelon zones within the southern portion of the Tyro Main zone is expected to help with grade optimization in the ongoing effort to define a maiden resource at Tyro later this year. We continue to aggressively drill Gold Chain as we approach the completion of the current 20,000m drill program. Results are pending from multiple step-out targets, including holes focused on expanding the high-grade zone at NE Tyro to the northeast," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) GC26-116 102.1 125.0 22.9 3.11 GC26-118 No Significant Intercepts GC26-120 125.0 134.1 9.1 2.57 GC26-122 0.0 7.6 7.6 2.33 and 29.0 32.0 3.0 2.62 and 106.7 120.4 13.7 1.39 and 141.7 152.4 10.7 1.08 GC26-124 0.0 12.2 12.2 0.24 GC26-125 0.0 184.4 184.4 1.00 Including 0.0 30.5 30.5 0.48 Including 30.5 96.0 65.5 0.25 Including 96.0 106.7 10.7 8.11 Including 106.7 141.7 35.1 1.31 Including 141.7 184.4 42.7 0.44 GC26-127 71.6 160.0 88.6 0.80 Including 71.6 111.3 39.7 0.58 Including 111.3 128.0 16.8 2.14 Including 128.0 160.0 32.0 0.38



Note: All widths shown are downhole; true widths are variable (see text).



Summary

Holes GC26-116, GC26-118, GC26-120, GC26-122, GC26-124, GC26-125 and GC26-127 were designed to confirm internal trends within the Tyro Main Zone defined by higher gold grades and vein concentrations. Figure 2 reveals several discrete N60-65E trending zones, dominated by quartz-calcite-adularia-cemented breccia and stockwork, of elevated gold grades contained within a N20-25E structural corridor referred to as the Tyro Vein System. In comparison, the NE Tyro Zone hosts higher gold grades within a broad hanging wall quartz veinlet zone grading downward into a distinct vein/vein breccia with a sharp footwall contact, likely a fault.

The current effort is to define this mineralized structural corridor to a depth of 300m below the surface vein exposures and identify internal heterogeneities in width and grade. Current drilling is on schedule and focused on the Tyro Main Zort to define a maiden resource in late 2026.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC26-116, GC26-118, GC26-120, GC26-122, GC26-124, GC26-125 and GC26-127.

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GC26-116: This hole was designed to traverse the entire Tyro Main Zone (Figure 2) and encountered 22.9m of 3.11 g/t Au. The true width of this intercept should be about 18m hosted in Precambrian granite.

GC26-118: Hole GC26-118 was designed to drill northward to test continuity between the Tyro Main and Northeast zone. A broad zone of anomalous gold values was traversed, but all values were less than 0.7 g/t Au.

GC26-120: This hole was designed to traverse the entire Tyro Main Zone, where previous drilling suggests that the mineralized package has diminished in width. The hole encountered 9.1m at 2.57 g/t Au from 125.0 to 134.1m.

GC26-122: Hole GC26-122 was designed to test the model by drilling northerly at a shallow angle (-55 degrees) and encountered four distinct mineralized intervals summarized in Table 1.

GC26-124: This hole was drilled due north from the top of Decimal Hill (Figure 2) to provide additional testing of the footwall limit upon mineralization. The hole was collared in strong chalcedony-dominant veins and breccia, but quickly traversed the footwall structure beyond which little veining was observed (Table 1).

GC26-125: Hole GC26-125 was drilled in close proximity to the intersection with the White Spar fault (Figure 2) and was oriented NE and parallel to the Tyro Structural Corridor's trend. The hole was moderately inclined (50 degrees) and designed to traverse all internal, mineralized zones. The hole encountered continuous veins and veinlets and cut 184m (0 - 184.4m) at 1.00 g/t Au (Table 1), including 10.7m at 8.11 g/t Au adjacent to 35.1m at 1.31 g/t Au.

GC26-127: This hole was drilled in close proximity to hole GC26-125 (Figure 2) but was oriented more perpendicular to the internal mineralized zones and achieved similar results to GC26-125. The hole cut 88.6m at 0.80 g/t Au, including 16.8m at 2.14 g/t at 111.3 to 128.0m.

Figure 2. Generalized geologic sketch of the Tyro Main and Northeast zones showing Holes GC26-116, GC26-118, GC26-120, GC26-122, GC26-124, GC26-125 and GC26-127. These holes, along with previous holes (not shown), reveal a series of en-echelon mineralized zones within a pair of NE-trending faults (Tyro Structural Corridor).

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Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Descriptions

Hole No. Azimuth (degrees) Inclination (degrees) Easting Northing Length GC26-116 300 -60 732,096 3,901,233 178.3 GC26-118 340 -60 732,155 3,901,308 190.5 GC26-120 295 -60 732,154 3,901,306 225.6 GC26-122 5 -50 732,044 3,901,167 182.9 GC26-124 0 -50 731,851 3,900,949 150.9 GC26-125 35 -50 731,901 3,900,999 269.7 GC26-127 350 -70 731,955 3,901,019 221.0

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Point Gold Corp.