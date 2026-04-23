Process orchestration scales to coordinate complex, high-risk verification workflows with transparency and control

Camunda, the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, today announced that AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, is using Camunda to support Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows at scale powering secure, high-volume identity verification worldwide. Camunda allows for the management of complex identity processes without embedding decision logic deep inside application code.

David Voschina, Vice President Research Development at AU10TIX says: "Camunda gives us robust orchestration for some of the most critical processes in our business. By leveraging standardized, configurable workflows, we can scale faster, introduce new verification scenarios more efficiently, and provide greater transparency. Continuous innovation is essential to staying ahead through a proactive defense framework, and Camunda strengthens our ability to anticipate threats."

AU10TIX has been working with Camunda since 2022 and continues to expand its use of the platform. Camunda coordinates document and photo capture, automated authenticity and consistency checks, third-party risk screening, and decision handling into one transparent business process. Results are consolidated into a single case, automating approval and decline decisions while routing exceptions to manual review when necessary. Centralized monitoring and analytics through Camunda Optimize provides operational oversight, performance transparency, and SLA accountability across AU10TIX's high-volume identity operations.

Stéphane Faivre-Duboz, Vice President Sales EMEA at Camunda, adds: "Identity verification sits at the heart of trust in digital services. With Camunda, AU10TIX has a scalable orchestration foundation that connects systems, services, and decisions into one governed process enabling both compliance and continuous growth."

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for BOAT 2025 and rated 5/5 in Orchestration by Forrester, Camunda is The Business Orchestration Company. For more information, visit camunda.com

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