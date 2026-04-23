Revenue tripled year to date after growing 4x last year, driven by enterprise AI adoption

Omni, the AI Analytics platform, today announced its Series C funding round raising $120M at a $1.5B valuation, led by ICONIQ with participation from existing investors Theory Ventures, First Round Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and GV. The round includes a $30M employee tender offer. The round marks a significant step-up from Omni's previous $650M valuation in March 2025, driven by 4x year-over-year revenue growth from companies consolidating legacy BI use cases, accelerating AI adoption, and building AI data products with Omni.

"AI isn't replacing analytics, it's expanding it," said Colin Zima, CEO co-founder of Omni. "Dashboards and spreadsheets aren't going away, but now anyone can get instant answers without technical expertise. To capture that advantage, you need to build for it. This is how data work is changing. Our customers are already doing it they're encoding their business context and using AI to work smarter."

As companies race to connect AI to their data, many attempts fail. Most AI tools generate queries without understanding business context. They ignore permissions and return numbers that stakeholders can't verify and trust. The gap between AI spending and AI accuracy has become one of the pernicious problems in the enterprise.

Omni was built for this problem. The platform is built on a semantic model, a governed context graph that stores metric definitions, business logic, and permissions for your business. The same model powers dashboards, workbooks, spreadsheets, ad-hoc SQL, and AI queries. When AI generates a query, it uses the model's definitions and access controls. The result is a governed answer, the same answer a trained data analyst would produce. What you build for great business intelligence also powers great artificial intelligence.

Customers are already seeing this in production.

"There's relevant, untapped business context everywhere," said Sarah Fischbach, Staff Analytics Engineer at Checkr. "Omni stands out because it makes all of our knowledge structured and durable for smarter AI. It gets more valuable as more people and more AI tools depend on it. Building in Omni's governed context graph lets us capture institutional knowledge that compounds."

The approach is working at scale. BambooHR launched its Elite Analytics product to 30,000+ people in the first four months and now serves 100,000+ people with Omni. Cribl scaled company-wide self-service AI analytics after fully migrating to Omni in three months. Guitar Center consolidated multiple BI tools into Omni and built a governed, context-rich foundation for AI to serve every team.

Omni's agentic capabilities extend the model's value beyond the core platform. Users can query governed data from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and VS Code. Queries inherit the same business logic and permissions as native Omni queries. Users stay in the tools they already use. Data stays governed. This makes Omni the semantic foundation for both native and external AI agents.

"The barrier in data has shifted from access to understanding," said Matt Jacobson, Partner at ICONIQ. "Everyone can ask questions, but without a shared layer of business context, the answers can break down. We believe the real problem was never accessibility it was trust. And we believe Omni is building the missing layer. Data analytics is one of the top workloads for AI agents, and Omni is building a governed data layer to help those agents to get it right. We believe they will be the leading platform in the data analytics category."

Omni integrates with Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Postgres, ClickHouse, and other major data platforms. Customers include BambooHR, Checkr, Cribl, dbt Labs, Guitar Center, Heidi AI, Mercury, Pendo, and Synthesia.

To learn more about Omni, join Colin Zima, CEO, for a live webinar on May 14th.

About Omni

Omni is the AI analytics platform. Omni turns company data into a trusted source of truth for AI. Built on a semantic model that provides shared metrics, permissions, and Git version control, Omni is the governed context graph for the enterprise. It connects to the company data estate and serves as the semantic foundation for native and external AI agents. Users ask questions in plain English, refine results in workbooks, and bring Omni intelligence into the tools teams already use. For more information, visit omni.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423569749/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Tamara John

press@omni.co