New structure to drive AI-powered innovation and international expansion

Croma Pharma has launched a strategic joint venture to accelerate the development of Clinicore, its premium digital solution for aesthetic practices. This dedicated entity will focus on scaling the next generation of the platform while ensuring full continuity for existing users.

Clinicore: Elevating Practice Excellence through AI

Clinicore is a specialized SaaS (Software as a Service) solution designed to optimize the daily operations of aesthetic clinics. By automating patient management, scheduling, and administrative workflows, it enables healthcare professionals to focus entirely on patient care.

A core element of the new strategy is a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Clinicore is evolving into a smart assistant, utilizing AI-driven features for automated treatment documentation, intelligent onboarding tools, and advanced process automation. This ensures that clinics can operate at maximum efficiency with the latest technology.

Strategic Partnership with Medfile

The joint venture brings together Croma's industry expertise and the technical excellence of Medfile. As a partner with decades of experience, Medfile contributes a world-class team of experts in medical software development and AI. This collaboration ensures that Clinicore remains at the cutting edge of medical technology.

For Croma Pharma, Clinicore is a cornerstone of its "beyond-the-product" strategy. By merging world-class injectables with high-end digital infrastructure, Croma is evolving into a holistic solution provider, deepening long-term partnerships with its customers.

Driving Growth and Innovation

This move reflects Croma Pharma's commitment to investing in forward-looking technologies that empower healthcare professionals to future-proof their business.

About Croma

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes.

Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 500 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), Polynucleotide injectables and HA skin booster. With this full-face approach, Croma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. Building on its heritage in ophthalmology and orthopaedics Croma transferred its pharmaceutical expertise and stringent quality standards to aesthetic applications. The company exceeded over 110 million syringes produced in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of Europe's foremost HA manufacturers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423816181/en/

Contacts:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone: +43 676 846 868 494

Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com