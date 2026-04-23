VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and Brightside Group S.A. Sign Letter of Intent for Various Strategic Projects in the Philippines

AI Sensor Intelligence Platform Partners with Sovereign Satellite Operator to Pursue Defense, Public Safety, and Digital Infrastructure Opportunities in One of the Indo-Pacific's Fastest-Growing Markets

PHILADELPHIA and LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY| OTCQB: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") and Brightside Group S.A. (Luxembourg) ("Brightside") today announced the execution of a binding Letter of Intent to collaborate on the deployment of integrated AI and sovereign satellite infrastructure across multiple strategic projects in the Republic of the Philippines.

The agreement combines VSBLTY's AI-powered edge intelligence platform - including computer vision, multi-sensor data fusion, and governed intelligence - with Brightside's sovereign satellite infrastructure and established coordination with Philippine government agencies. Together, the companies create an end-to-end architecture from sensor to satellite to command, enabling real-time intelligence generation in bandwidth-constrained and disconnected environments. The LOI establishes binding non-circumvention and confidentiality provisions and commits both companies to jointly pursue defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial opportunities across the Philippine archipelago.

VSBLTY: EDGE INTELLIGENCE

VSBLTY delivers a silicon-agnostic AI platform running on Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Blaize, and Intel processors. The platform processes multi-sensor inputs - radar, acoustic, electro-optical/infrared, RF, and IoT - at the edge with millisecond-level fusion latency. Its GSS v3.0 governance spine ensures every AI detection is auditable, traceable, and reviewable, while VisionCaptor/DataCaptor generates commercial revenue through audience measurement and place-based media analytics. Within the joint architecture, VSBLTY functions as the operational intelligence layer.

BRIGHTSIDE: SOVEREIGN SATELLITE INFRASTRUCTURE

Brightside Group S.A. is creating the only sovereign satellite platform positioned to deliver high-speed connectivity in the Philippines - a position established through years of regulatory and infrastructure development that cannot be replicated on a comparable timeline. Through a 50/50 ground gateway partnership with SES S.A., Brightside provides access to the O3b mPOWER medium-earth-orbit constellation (demonstrated 500 Mbps download at DICT test sites) and dedicated GEO capacity at the 95°E orbital position. The company's high-speed Free Space Optics capability enables secure gigabit-capacity transport between ground stations, data centers, and forward operating bases where fiber is impractical or vulnerable.

Brightside signed a strategic MOU with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) on January 26, 2025. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has allocated 100 hectares near Subic Bay for the sovereign teleport and gateway. Brightside Group Philippines is chaired by former Secretary of National Defense Major General Delfin Lorenzana, and the company maintains established coordination with DICT, the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the National Security Council.

THE PHILIPPINE OPPORTUNITY

An archipelago of 7,641 islands with only 30 percent maritime domain awareness coverage and a population of 117 million, the Philippines cannot solve its defense and connectivity challenges with terrestrial infrastructure alone. The Philippine government has committed over $2.26 billion in defense and infrastructure funds requiring obligation in 2026. The Philippines Enhanced Resilience Act (PERA), included in the U.S. FY2026 NDAA, authorizes up to $2.5 billion in Foreign Military Financing with C4ISR explicitly listed as a spending priority. Additional funding includes EDCA infrastructure appropriations ($144 million) and Pacific Deterrence Initiative allocations ($96 million).

Brightside, in partnership with SES and PhilSA, is advancing a €415 million sovereign satellite program to expand digital infrastructure nationwide - connecting schools, enabling telehealth, supporting biometric fintech banking, and strengthening national broadcast capability. The program aligns with President Marcos Jr.'s "Connectivity for All" directive, approved January 26, 2026 as the country's first national infrastructure masterplan for digital connectivity.

WHY THIS PARTNERSHIP MATTERS

Few commercially deployable platforms combine edge AI sensor fusion with sovereign satellite infrastructure in a single integrated architecture. The combined platform integrates with national and allied command and control systems, enabling deployment across defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure - moving raw sensor data through edge inference, encrypted satellite transport, and into government-controlled decision systems under a governed, auditable framework.

"The Philippines needs AI that works where fiber doesn't reach, governed to the standard that defense requires, and connected by infrastructure the government controls," said Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY. "That is exactly what this partnership delivers."

"This partnership connects sovereign infrastructure with real-time intelligence generation, enabling a new class of national capability," said Christopher Harriman, CEO of Brightside. "We have spent years building the relationships, securing the orbital assets, and earning the trust of the Philippine government to reach this point."

ABOUT VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY| OTCQB: VSBGF) is a leading software provider of AI-powered security and analytics technology. The company's silicon-agnostic platform spans computer vision, multi-sensor data fusion, counter-UAS detection, audience measurement, and governed intelligence solutions deployed across defense, public safety, smart city, and commercial applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.vsblty.net.

ABOUT BRIGHTSIDE GROUP S.A. (LUXEMBOURG)

Brightside Group S.A. is a sovereign satellite infrastructure company partnered with SES S.A. to deliver government-controlled connectivity solutions. Through access to the O3b mPOWER MEO constellation and Software Defined Satellite capacity at 95°E, Brightside enables sovereign nations to operate their own satellite-connected digital infrastructure. The company holds a strategic agreement with PhilSA and is constructing a sovereign ground gateway near Subic Bay. Former Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana serves as chairman of Brightside Philippines. For more information, visit www.brightside.lu.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future projects, revenues, timelines, and strategic plans. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There is no assurance that the collaboration described herein will result in definitive agreements or generate revenue. The companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.

Jay Hutton, CEO

[email protected]

Brightside Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Christopher Harriman, CEO

www.brightside.lu | [email protected]

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

[email protected]

SOURCE VSBLTY