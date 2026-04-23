INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): INDIGO Group S.A. announces the final results of the capped tender offer on its 2028 Bonds and its 2030 Bonds

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INDIGO Group S.A. announces the final results of the capped tender offer on its 2028 Bonds and its 2030 Bonds





INDIGO Group S.A. (the "Company") announces the final results of the capped tender offer (the "Tender Offer") on its €800,000,000 1.625% bonds due on 19 April 2028 (ISIN: FR0013330099) (the "2028 Bonds") and its €650,000,000 4.500% bonds due on 18 April 2030 (ISIN: FR001400LCK1) (the "2030 Bonds" and, together with the 2028 Bonds, the "Existing Bonds").

The Company accepted for purchase Existing Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of €395,000,000, allocated as follows: (i) €145,000,000 on the 2028 Bonds at a tender offer price of 97.372% (for a tender yield of 3.013% and an interpolated mid-swap rate of 2.763%) and (ii) €250,000,000 on the 2030 Bonds at a tender offer price of 103.955% (for a tender yield of 3.357% and an interpolated mid-swap rate of 2.807%).

As the aggregate principal amount of each series of Existing Bonds validly tendered for purchase exceeds the aggregate principal amount of such series of Existing Bonds accepted for repurchase by the Company, the pro-ration factor applied for each series of Existing Bonds is (i) 0.362330 for the 2028 Bonds and (ii) 0.621728 for the 2030 Bonds.

Following this transaction, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds which remains outstanding will be: (i) €655,000,000 on the 2028 Bonds and (ii) €400,000,000 on the 2030 Bonds.

The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 April 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and, in particular, the settlement of the senior unsecured fixed rate new bonds to be issued by the Company which is expected to occur on 24 April 2026.

The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 27 April 2026.

This transaction allows the Company to proactively manage its debt portfolio and to optimise its maturities' repayment profile.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB and NatWest acted as Dealer Managers for this transaction while Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor to the Company.



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INDIGO Group

Analysts / investors contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com





About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, INDIGO Neo and INDIGOweel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing 1.7 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.5% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.5% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.1% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com





Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about the Company published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97758-20260423-press-release-results-lm-2028-and-2030-bonds-eng-vf.pdf