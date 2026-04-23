London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) - The Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA S.A.) has joined the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026 as an official endorser, further strengthening the Summit's role as the region's leading platform for upstream, energy transition, and infrastructure dialogue in Southeast Europe.

HEREMA is Greece's state-owned authority responsible for managing hydrocarbon exploration and production concessions, promoting the country as an oil and gas investment destination, and overseeing offshore safety and licensing frameworks. The organization also serves as the designated national authority for carbon capture and storage (CCS), underground gas storage, and offshore wind development, positioning it at the center of Greece's evolving energy strategy.

HEREMA's endorsement reinforces the Summit's growing institutional support and highlights the increasing importance of Greece as a regional hub for energy investment, infrastructure development, and cross-border cooperation.

The 10th Balkans Energy Summit will convene 300+ industry leaders from governments, regulatory bodies, and industry to examine the projects, policies, and financing mechanisms shaping the energy future of Southeast Europe.

The Summit agenda will cover the full spectrum of the regional energy value chain:

Gas corridors and LNG access across Southeast Europe

Upstream exploration and regional resource development

Renewable energy deployment and integration

Electricity grids and cross-border interconnections

Energy storage infrastructure

Energy transition and project financing

Live projects and partnerships moving from planning to implementation

About the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026

Now in its tenth edition, the Balkans Energy Summit is the region's premier high-level gathering for energy transformation and investment. The 2026 edition will convene senior government officials, ministers, regulators, investors, CEOs, and industry experts to address interconnected challenges and unlock new opportunities across the full energy value chain in Southeast Europe. The Summit is endorsed by four ministries across Greece, Romania, Albania, and Bulgaria.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, operating at the intersection of governments and the private sector. Through its international summits and advisory services, IN-VR facilitates high-level dialogue, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships across global energy markets.

Join Us

19-20 May 2026 | Athens Marriott Hotel, Greece

Website: www.netzerocircle.org/event/balkans-energy-summit

Programme: www.netzerocircle.org/balkans-energy-summit/download-agenda

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293950

Source: IN-VR Limited