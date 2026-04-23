Q4 2025 in South Australia saw grid-connected loads with spot price exposure actually being paid to use electricity about half the time (46%) - and that electricity was overwhelmingly (80%) supplied by renewables. This demonstrates a shift from managing demand to quietly needing it. Particularly in regions like South Australia, there is growing demand for demand. Australia South Australia is about to reach parity between rooftop solar capacity and peak load - a globally unprecedented scenario. Moreover, other Australian states are on a similar trajectory, hurtling Australia's National Electricity ...

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