UK-based consultancy Ricardo, part of the WSP Group, explains how solar PV has compounded at 17% annually since 2016, defining the EU's clean-energy trajectory. However, straightforward merchant returns are disappearing, and battery storage and grid expertise are now essential.IRENA's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026, published on 2 April, records EU-27 installed renewable capacity at 779 GW as of end 2025, double the 387 GW a decade ago. The fleet has compounded at 8% per year. Solar PV has been the driving force. From 91 GW in 2016 to 367 GW by end 2025, the EU's solar fleet has grown at ...

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