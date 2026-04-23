Zendure is upping its to target the whole-home residential space, expanding on its plug-in balcony storage roots.From ESS News Zendure, long associated with Europe's plug-in balcony solar boom, has launched the SolarFlow Mix Series, new home storage systems that push the company beyond its 800?W roots, with modular options. Back in February this year, Zendure unveiled three SolarFlow models in a significant new launch that restablished its position in the market, and the new Mix Series marks a shift into whole-home energy management for European households. The three new products are the SolarFlow ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...