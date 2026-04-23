Freshfields uses Claude daily on client matters via the firm's AI platform serving 5,700 users.

The firm will receive early access to future Anthropic models and tools to better serve clients.

Freshfields will collaborate with Anthropic's legal team to deliver AI-native legal services and co-innovate with Anthropic's product teams to create novel legal agentic workflows.

Global law firm Freshfields and Anthropic, a leading AI research and technology company, are joining forces on a multi-year agreement to accelerate AI co-innovation and firm-wide adoption and develop novel AI legal workflows.

Freshfields has provided access to Claude, Anthropic's family of frontier AI models, to 5,700 employees, via Freshfields' proprietary general AI platform delivered in a secure and responsible way. Within the first six weeks, the adoption and usage of Claude has increased by ~500 percent, with thousands of users leveraging Freshfields' solutions to access Claude.

The collaboration includes a commitment to firmwide deployment of the Claude suite of products and frontier AI models globally across 33 offices, spanning all practice groups and business services.

Over the next 12 months, Freshfields and Anthropic's in-house legal teams plan to collaborate and define new AI workflows and processes leveraging Anthropic tools and solutions' latest capabilities to deliver legal services for Anthropic. In parallel, Freshfields and Anthropic have established a unique co-development program to build legal-focused AI applications and design agentic workflows to enable faster and more efficient delivery of legal advice to clients. Freshfields plans to expand to Cowork, Anthropic's agentic AI platform, in line with the firm's security, compliance, and training frameworks.

Key focus areas include:

Legal, and market research

Contract review, document drafting and due diligence

Business services workflows automation

Agentic workflows for multi-step legal tasks

Through the Freshfields Lab, the firm has developed proprietary platform solutions that integrate Claude, giving every lawyer and business services professional a single, secure entry point to AI-powered workflows connected to the firm's institutional knowledge.

This collaboration will embed Claude's reasoning capabilities into general-purpose AI tools across the firm, including agentic workflows built jointly with Anthropic. Freshfields is also an early adopter and tester of Thomson Reuters' next generation of CoCounsel Legal fully rebuilt using Anthropic's latest technology, with Westlaw and Practical Law natively embedded.

"For us, innovation is about practical impact helping our teams deliver the very best outcomes for clients, while holding ourselves to the highest standards of responsibility and governance," said Gil Perez, Chief Innovation Officer, at Freshfields. "Partnering with Anthropic strengthens our ability to co-innovate at pace and to bring new capabilities into our work in a way that is secure, compliant and focused on client needs."

"Our approach in the Freshfields Lab has always been to build on the best available technology. Claude's capabilities have become an essential part of our proprietary AI-powered solutions," said Gerrit Beckhaus, Partner and Co-Head Freshfields Lab. "With this collaboration, we are going further: co-developing agentic workflows with Anthropic that can handle multi-step legal tasks end-to-end. For our clients, that translates into faster, more precise and more scalable legal services."

"Freshfields operates at the highest levels of global law. Their decision to go wall-to-wall with Claude across legal work, business services, and now agentic workflows is the clearest signal yet that the enterprise AI moment in professional services has arrived," said Kate Jensen, Head of Americas, Anthropic.

About Freshfields

Freshfields is a global firm with over 280 years' experience of anticipating change, setting new standards and shaping the future of law. In a complex world where new opportunities evolve quickly, we are a trusted, forward-thinking partner who can give clients the edge and help propel their ambitions. At Freshfields we are steadfast champions of our clients-that's why leading global companies turn to us when it matters most. We are proud to be recognised as a top-tier leader in the practice areas most important to clients around the world today.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423837690/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Ottley

Sean.Ottley@freshfields.com

+44 (0) 7905 280 629