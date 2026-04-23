Van Kirk & Sons Pools: What Parkland Homeowners Should Know Before Building a Custom Pool in 2026

Van Kirk Pools Shares Expert Insights on Design Trends, Costs, and Local Considerations in Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As demand for luxury outdoor living continues to rise across South Florida, homeowners in Parkland are increasingly investing in custom pool construction to enhance both lifestyle and property value. With 2026 shaping up to be a major year for high-end residential upgrades, industry leader Van Kirk Pools is providing expert guidance to help Parkland residents make informed decisions before starting their projects.

With over 50 years of experience designing and building custom pools throughout South Florida, Van Kirk Pools has seen a notable increase in demand from Parkland homeowners seeking modern, resort-style backyard environments tailored to their homes and families.

Understanding the Parkland Pool Building Process

According to Van Kirk Pools, one of the most important steps for homeowners is understanding the unique factors involved in building a pool in Parkland. From HOA approvals to city permitting requirements, the process can vary significantly compared to other areas in Broward County.

"Parkland is known for its beautiful communities and larger residential lots, but many neighborhoods have specific design guidelines and approval processes," said a spokesperson for Van Kirk Pools. "Homeowners should plan ahead and work with an experienced builder who understands the local requirements to avoid delays."

Top Pool Design Trends in Parkland for 2026

Van Kirk Pools reports that Parkland homeowners are prioritizing both aesthetics and functionality in their custom pool designs. Some of the most popular features heading into 2026 include:

Infinity-edge and geometric pool designs

Integrated spas and sun shelves

Smart pool automation systems

LED lighting and fire features

Outdoor kitchens and entertainment areas

These features are transforming backyards into personalized retreats, reflecting a broader trend toward luxury outdoor living in Parkland and surrounding communities.

What Does a Custom Pool Cost in Parkland?

While pricing can vary depending on design complexity and materials, Van Kirk Pools advises that most custom pool projects in Parkland typically start in the mid-to-high five-figure range and can exceed six figures for fully customized luxury builds.

Factors that influence cost include:

Size and shape of the pool

Custom features and finishes

Site conditions and excavation requirements

Permitting and engineering

"Every project is unique, especially in Parkland, where homeowners often want fully customized outdoor spaces," the company noted.

Timeline Expectations for 2026 Projects

Another key consideration for Parkland homeowners is the project timeline. Due to permitting processes, design approvals, and construction phases, most custom pool builds can take several months from concept to completion.

Van Kirk Pools recommends that homeowners begin planning early-especially those aiming to complete their projects before peak summer seasons.

Choosing the Right Pool Builder in Parkland

Selecting an experienced and reputable pool builder is critical to ensuring a smooth process and high-quality results. Homeowners are encouraged to:

Review past projects in Parkland

Verify licensing and insurance

Read client reviews and testimonials

Work with companies that offer full design-build services

Van Kirk Pools has built thousands of pools across South Florida and continues to be a trusted choice for homeowners seeking premium craftsmanship and innovative design.

Enhancing Property Value and Lifestyle

Beyond aesthetics, custom pools can significantly increase property value and provide long-term lifestyle benefits. In communities like Parkland-known for upscale homes and family-friendly living-outdoor spaces are becoming a central feature of residential design.

"Today's homeowners aren't just building pools-they're creating complete outdoor experiences," Van Kirk Pools added. "Parkland is one of the top areas where we're seeing this trend grow rapidly."

About Van Kirk Pools

Van Kirk Pools is a premier custom pool builder serving South Florida since 1975. Known for innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service, the company specializes in luxury residential pool construction and outdoor living environments. Learn more at https://vankirkpools.com/service-areas/pool-builder-parkland/

Media Contact:

Van Kirk Pools

Alec Kaplan

(888) 743-2089

akaplan@vankirkpools.com

vankirkpools.com

SOURCE: Van Kirk & Sons Pools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/what-parkland-homeowners-should-know-before-building-a-custom-pool-in-1160102