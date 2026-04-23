XCF Global, Inc.: XCF CEO to Participate in ROTH London Conference Amid Growing UK Jet Fuel Supply Pressures

CEO planning to address how capital and infrastructure alignment can support resilient fuel supply, enabling faster, lower-risk expansion as demand for sustainable aviation fuel grows.

CEO is expected to engage investors on aviation fuel supply risks in the UK and Europe, amid rising jet fuel prices, tightening inventories, and growing reliance on imports.

Discussion to include a highlight XCF's modular, distributed production strategy, designed to deploy scalable fuel capacity closer to customers and feedstock sources.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF"), (Nasdaq:SAFX), an emerging player in decarbonizing of the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cooper Chief Executive Officer will attend the ROTH London Conference, taking place June 16-18, 2026.

The ROTH London Conference is a premier international gathering of investors, executives, and industry leaders, focused on capital markets, innovation, and emerging investment opportunities. The event brings together senior decision-makers for in-depth discussions, expert panels, and strategic networking as Europe navigates a period of heightened energy transition and supply-chain volatility.

XCF's participation comes at a critical moment for the UK and European aviation sector faces jet fuel supply risks. Reliance on imported fuel has left the UK particularly exposed, with potential impacts including higher costs and constrained capacity during peak travel seasons.

Rising jet fuel prices and tight inventories across Europe have exposed airlines to continued volatility. At the conference, XCF CEO is expected to discuss how the company's modular approach is designed to deploy scalable production units closer to customers and feedstock sources, reducing transport risk, improving supply resilience, and enabling faster capacity expansion as demand evolves. We believe this model is particularly relevant in markets like the UK, where imported jet fuel dependency and declining refinery capacity have heightened concerns around energy security.

"Europe's aviation sector is facing a convergence of supply risk, policy pressure, and rising demand for sustainable fuel," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF. "Our modular design philosophy reflects a belief that future fuel infrastructure must be flexible, scalable, and closer to where it is needed. The ROTH London Conference is an important forum to discuss how capital, innovation, and infrastructure can align to meet those challenges."

ROTH Capital Partners provides research coverage of XCF. A copy of the most recent ROTH research report is available on the Company's website at https://xcf.global/investor-relations/Analyst-Coveragehttps://xcf.global

About XCF Global

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Comms

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-ceo-to-participate-in-roth-london-conference-amid-growing-uk-jet-fuel-supply-p-1160196