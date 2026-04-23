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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 13:38 Uhr
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SCS Global Services: Reuters Covers the Push for Common Corporate Water Reporting Standards

Water needs its own GHG Protocol. Reuters is covering the effort to build it.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Corporate water accounting has a fragmentation problem - and Reuters is covering the effort to fix it.

In a story published today, Reuters reporter Simon Jessop examines why the lack of consistent water reporting standards is making it harder for investors, auditors, and communities to assess what companies are actually doing with water. Lauren Enright, SCS Global Services' program manager of water services, is quoted in the piece.

The story centers on a new initiative backed by the World Resources Institute (WRI), WWF, and the UN-backed CEO Water Mandate - expected to launch formally next week as Corporate Guidance for Assessing Water Scopes 1-3 in Value Chains. Rather than replacing existing reporting regimes, the framework aims to establish a common set of definitions and core concepts that sit beneath them.

SCS Global Services is helping to convene the initiative. As water stress increasingly affects sectors from agriculture to technology, the need for comparable, decision-useful water data has never been more urgent.

Read the full Reuters story here: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/rising-water-risks-drive-push-common-water-reporting-rules-2026-04-22/

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reuters-covers-the-push-for-common-corporate-water-reporting-sta-1160274

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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