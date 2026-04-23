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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 13:10 Uhr
36 Leser
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ES Energy Save Holding AB: Energy Save and JS Energi enter into a partnership for spare parts in the Nordic region

ES Energy Save Holding AB is strengthening its aftermarket organisation in the Nordic region through a new partnership with JS Energi, a market-leading supplier of spare parts for heat pumps.

The agreement covers the distribution of spare parts for Energy Save's heat pumps in the Swedish and Norwegian markets, with a particular focus on the Residential Heating business area.

Through the partnership, Energy Save ensures an efficient and reliable spare parts supply - further enhancing the company's service offering to installers, service partners and end customers.

"This is an important step in our strategy to reinforce our presence and service capacity in the Nordic region. With JS Energi, we gain a partner with specialist expertise and world-class logistics," says Calle Gabinus, Key Account Manager for Sweden and the Norway at Energy Save.

JS Energi is a leading supplier of spare parts for heat pumps and holds a strong position in the Nordic market, built on fast delivery, high availability and technical support.

"We look forward to working with Energy Save and contributing to an even stronger aftermarket," says Peter Borgman, Managing Director of JS Energi.

The partnership takes effect immediately.

Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)
Email: hw@energysave.se

About Us
ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ), operating as ES Group, is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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