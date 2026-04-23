Market Inside Limited: Market Inside Introduces Advanced Supply Chain API for Disruption-Ready Trade

Smarter Supply Chains. Faster Decisions.

YORK, United Kingdom and LONDON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Inside announced the launch of its innovative Intelligent Solution - the Supply Chain API, a high-tech API offering access to 6+ billion shipment records across 195+ countries. This enables businesses to integrate bulk trade data directly into their internal systems and empower teams with actionable insights without complex workflows.

Supply Chain API Core Features

The Market Inside Supply Chain API enables smarter mapping and optimization of global supply networks.

Key Features:

Supply Chain Network Mapping

Map supplier and buyer networks globally.

Supplier Discovery Engine

Identify top suppliers with verified trade records, ports, and trade values.

Multi-Parameter Search

Query by HS code, product, company name, or country.

Sourcing Pattern Analysis

Identify recurring trade patterns to improve procurement decisions.

RESTful API Architecture

Seamless JSON-based integration into ERP, CRM, and BI systems.

Real World Application of Market Inside Supply Chain API

A strong example can be seen in the evolving Russia - China trade corridor.

A procurement analyst can query HS code 2709 (crude petroleum) to identify Russian exporters supplying Chinese refineries, including ports like Kozmino and Ust-Luga, along with trade volumes and partners, all in one API call.

Similarly, a Chinese electronics company entering Russia can query HS codes 8471 or 8703 to identify suppliers, trade volumes, and routes, enabling faster partner discovery.

Beyond discovery, the API also helps businesses clearly understand how they are sourcing different products. For example, an importer may have:

Bought HS Code 0202 worth $2M in 100 shipments

Bought HS Code 8507 worth $3M in 500 shipments

from the same or different suppliers.

This simply shows:

Which products are being purchased more frequently

Which ones involve higher spending

Whether the business is relying heavily on one supplier or multiple





With this clarity, businesses can easily identify where they are spending more, which suppliers are more active, and where better options may exist. With detailed insights into - who is buying, who is supplying, what product, how much, and how often, the API makes it easier to take smarter decisions.

About Market Inside

Market Inside is a global trade intelligence platform headquartered in York, United Kingdom, founded in 2019. It serves Fortune 500 companies and growing enterprises worldwide.

With the Supply Chain API, businesses can access 195+ countries coverage.



Media contact: seo@marketinsidedata.com