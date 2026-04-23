Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.: Dragonfly Energy Receives First Japanese Patent Allowance for Solid-State Battery Technology

RENO, Nev., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced it has received an allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its application titled "Powderized Solid-State Electrolyte and Electroactive Materials." This marks the Company's first patent application allowance in Japan.

The allowed patent application covers innovations in powderized solid-state electrolyte and electroactive materials, a core component of Dragonfly Energy's solid-state battery development and dry electrode manufacturing platform. These materials are designed to enable scalable, solvent-free electrode production while improving safety, energy density, and manufacturing efficiency.

"This milestone strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio around dry electrode manufacturing and all-solid-state cell development," said Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Energy. "Our approach simplifies cell production while advancing performance and safety, which we believe is critical to the future of battery manufacturing."

Securing patent protection in Japan, a key market for advanced battery innovation, supports the Company's long-term strategy to commercialize next-generation battery technologies and expand its presence in global energy storage markets.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit Dragonflyenergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intellectual property portfolio, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.