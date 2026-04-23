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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 13:48 Uhr
209 Leser
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RIMAN Connects APAC Markets in Macau Through Strategy, Innovation, and New Product Reveal

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a direct selling company prioritizing K-beauty skincare and wellness, successfully concluded its "2026 RIMAN Convention Macau" from April 17th to 19th at The Londoner Macao, bringing together around 2,000 members and leaders from seven Asia-Pacific markets.

The event, held under the theme "MADE DIFFERENT," marked the company's second regional convention and included participants from South Korea, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan. The three-day program focused on leadership training, business strategy, and product innovation, as the company seeks to strengthen its regional network and expand its global presence.

Executives and regional leaders emphasized aligning local execution with global strategy, sharing case studies from different markets. Building on these shared insights, a leadership panel talk and new product reveal followed, bringing the atmosphere to its peak. In particular, RIMAN's heritage ingredient, Giant BYoungPool, was revisited as a symbol of the company's brand philosophy, resonating strongly with participants.

RIMAN also highlighted its research pipeline during the event. Dr. Hee-sik Kim, CTO of ASK LABS and a researcher at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology, introduced a plant-based bio-material derived from a proprietary chlorella strain found in Jeju. This material has been under development for approximately a decade, with an investment of KRW 3.9 billion (approx. $3.0M). It contains carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin and is set to debut in new products later this year. The venue also included exhibition areas featuring the company's brands -ICD, botalab, and Lifening-as well as digital installations showcasing its production and sourcing operations in Jeju.

Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer, said the goal of the convention is to strengthen coordination across markets and support long-term growth.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool-an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964115/DSC5247.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780542/RIMAN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riman-connects-apac-markets-in-macau-through-strategy-innovation-and-new-product-reveal-302751713.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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