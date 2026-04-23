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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Southwire Canada Advances Education Through Wired for the Future Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Southwire Canada is proud to support the next generation of talent through Southwire's Wired for the Future Scholarship via Electro Federation Canada's (EFC) scholarship platform. The program reflects Southwire Canada's commitment to advancing education, supporting community involvement, and strengthening the future of Canada's electrical industry.

Supporting Canadian Students Driving Innovation and Sustainability

The $3,500 Wired for the Future Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time at an accredited Canadian university or college who are pursuing programs aligned with Southwire's industry and areas of impact. Eligible fields of study include engineering, technology, data and AI, business, environmental science, safety and skilled trades.

Applicants must have maintained a minimum cumulative average of 75% and demonstrated community involvement or leadership in sustainability-related initiatives. Through this scholarship, Southwire Canada is recognizing students who are excelling academically while also making meaningful contributions to their communities.

Strengthening the Future of Canada's Electrical Industry

Southwire and its subsidiaries provide wire and cable solutions, electrical products, engineered solutions, and field support services that help power infrastructure and electrification initiatives across Canada.

"With a strong operational presence across the country, Southwire Canada is committed to supporting customers and communities from coast to coast," said Ian Rand, President of Southwire Canada. "With distribution centers in Toronto and Calgary, a Canadian head office in Mississauga, and field services based in Toronto, investing in Canadian students is a natural extension of how we support the future of Canada's electrical industry."

By supporting Canadian students through the Wired for the Future Scholarship, Southwire Canada is helping to build the future workforce that will contribute to these critical industries. The scholarship underscores Southwire Canada's ongoing commitment to community involvement, education and sustainability.

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services.

For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Southwire at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-canada-advances-education-through-wired-for-the-future-schol-1160275

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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