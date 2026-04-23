QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $39.96 million for the quarter, up $2.44 million or 6.49% from the first quarter of 2025 and down $1.19 million or 2.88% from the previous quarter. Diluted net income per common share was $1.63, up $0.11 or 7.24% from the prior year's first quarter of $1.52 and down $0.04 or 2.40% from the previous quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.80% for the current quarter, up from 1.72% in the first quarter of 2025 and unchanged from the previous quarter. Return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 12.53% compared to 13.33% in the first quarter of 2025 and 12.94% in the previous quarter.

A cash dividend increase of three cents per share to $0.43 per common share for the quarter was approved, up five cents or 13.16% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

During the first quarter of 2026, 338,356 shares were repurchased for $23.35 million and placed into treasury.

Average loans and leases grew $223.81 million, or 3.29% from the first quarter of 2025 and increased $69.67 million or 1.00% from the previous quarter.

Average deposits decreased $141.97 million or 1.94% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $229.44 million or 3.09% from the previous quarter. Average deposits, net of brokered deposits, increased $212.25 million or 3.16% from the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $106.42 million or 1.51% from the previous quarter.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $90.29 million, up $9.21 million, or 11.36% from the first quarter a year ago and down $3.16 million or 3.38% from the previous quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.25%, up 35 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and down four basis points from the previous quarter. Higher yields on investment securities from portfolio repositioning trades during 2025 helped limit margin contraction partially offset by lower net interest recoveries compared to the previous quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $7.27 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $3.27 million during the previous year's first quarter and $0.71 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases rose to 2.33% at March 31, 2026, up from 2.29% at March 31, 2025 and 2.30% at December 31, 2025.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $39.96 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 6.49% compared to $37.52 million in the first quarter a year ago and down 2.88% compared to $41.14 million reported in the previous quarter. Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2026 was $1.63, up 7.24% versus $1.52 in the first quarter of 2025 and down 2.40% compared to $1.67 in the previous quarter.

At its April 2026 meeting, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the cash dividend of three cents per share, raising the approved dividend for the quarter to $0.43 per common share, up five cents or 13.16% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 5, 2026, and will be paid on May 15, 2026.

Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that 1st Source had a record first quarter. We ended 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 with a very strong and stable balance sheet and we will continue to focus on safety and soundness given the level of economic uncertainty currently impacting our clients and their businesses. During the first quarter of 2026, average loans and leases grew $69.67 million, up 1.00% from the previous quarter, our liquidity position remained solid, and our historically conservative capital position was maintained.

"We were happy to learn that 1st Source received several awards, further solidifying that our mission-first approach is the right way to do business. On a national scale, we were included in Forbes' America's Best Banks list for the third consecutive year and came in at #11 out of the top 100 named. This award is driven by 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality, and profitability.

"Additionally, we learned that 1st Source was listed as #12 on Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers list. This award is especially meaningful because it identifies companies that are rated most highly by their employees. Respondents ranked their employers on a range of criteria including salary, work environment, and opportunities to advance. We greatly value this feedback, and it aligns with our culture and core values of integrity, teamwork, superior quality, outstanding client service, and community leadership.

"And finally, at the state level, 1st Source was recognized for our small business lending across Indiana for the 13th year in a row by the Indiana District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). We once again received the Community Bank Gold Level Award for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in Indiana in 2025." Mrs. Short concluded.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

First quarter average loans and leases were $7.02 billion, which was up $223.81 million or 3.29% from the first quarter of 2025 and increased $69.67 million or 1.00% from the previous quarter. Average loan growth in the first quarter of 2026 occurred mainly within the Renewable Energy, Commercial and Agricultural, and Commercial Real Estate portfolios.

Deposits

First quarter average deposits were $7.19 billion, which was down $141.97 million or 1.94% compared to the first quarter a year ago and decreased $229.44 million or 3.09%, from the previous quarter. Average deposit balances decreased from the previous quarter primarily due to lower brokered deposits, seasonal outflows of interest-bearing public fund deposits, and decreased noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Average brokered deposits were $259.29 million, a decrease of $354.23 million or 57.74% from the prior year first quarter and were $123.02 million or 32.18% lower than the previous quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2026 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $9.21 million, or 11.36% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $3.16 million to $90.29 million, down 3.38% from the previous quarter.

First quarter 2026 net interest margin was 4.24%, an increase of 35 basis points from the same period in 2025 and a decrease of four basis points from the 4.28% in the previous quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, first quarter 2026 net interest margin was 4.25%, an increase of 35 basis points from the same period in 2025 and down four basis points compared to the 4.29% in the previous quarter. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher average loan and lease balances, improved yields on investments from portfolio repositioning trades made in 2025, and lower interest-bearing deposit costs. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on loans and leases and higher short-term borrowing costs offset by increased yields on investments from portfolio repositioning trades executed during 2025 and lower interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest recoveries had a positive one basis point impact during the first quarter on the tax-equivalent net interest margin, compared to a positive seven basis points in the prior year first quarter and positive 14 basis points during the previous quarter.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2026 noninterest income of $23.00 million was relatively flat compared to the first quarter a year ago and increased $5.46 million or 31.16% compared to the previous quarter.

The increase from the previous quarter was mainly due to available-for-sale securities losses of $5.81 million realized in the prior quarter and increased insurance commissions, offset by lower brokerage fees and commissions, lower interest rate swap fees, a reduction in debit card income, and lower deposit account fees.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2026 noninterest expense of $54.52 million increased $1.44 million or 2.71% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $2.04 million or 3.61% compared to the prior quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2025 was the result of increased salaries and wages due to normal merit increases, higher occupancy expenses from snow removal, increased data processing charges and a rise in debit card losses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and a decrease in legal fees.

The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was the result of reduced incentive compensation and fewer group insurance claims, lower professional consulting costs, decreased furniture and equipment expense, lower intangible asset amortization, and fewer business development and marketing expenses.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $164.90 million as of March 31, 2026, or 2.33% of total loans and leases. The 2.33% is an increase compared to 2.29% at March 31, 2025 and 2.30% at December 31, 2025 due to a weakened economic outlook with increased uncertainty. Net charge-offs of $3.96 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $0.18 million in the same quarter a year ago and net charge-offs of $0.28 million in the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $7.27 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.01 million compared with the same period in 2025 and an increase of $6.56 million from the previous quarter. Higher net charge-offs during the quarter, the majority of which were from two unique Auto and Light Truck accounts who provide special trailer units serving the film industry, were the primary reason for the increase in the provision for credit losses. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.03% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 0.63% on March 31, 2025 and 1.10% on December 31, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from lower nonaccrual loans and leases partially offset by an increase in repossessed assets.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 14.02%, compared to 12.96% a year ago and 14.08% at December 31, 2025. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 13.22% at March 31, 2026, compared to 12.14% a year earlier and 13.28% at December 31, 2025. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.30% at March 31, 2026, compared to 14.71% a year ago and 15.52% at December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, 338,356 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $23.35 million.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 16 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 13 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information with a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

# # #

(charts attached)

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

1st QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2026



2025



2025

AVERAGE BALANCES

















Assets $ 9,020,305

$ 9,070,471

$ 8,856,278

Earning assets

8,618,611



8,651,605



8,434,790

Investments

1,527,070



1,519,175



1,519,177

Loans and leases

7,022,759



6,953,090



6,798,952

Deposits

7,191,569



7,421,006



7,333,542

Interest bearing liabilities

5,930,767



5,956,902



5,920,255

Common shareholders' equity

1,292,902



1,261,725



1,141,922

Total equity

1,335,986



1,306,954



1,208,236

INCOME STATEMENT DATA











Net interest income $ 90,138

$ 93,295

$ 80,938

Net interest income - FTE(1)

90,293



93,453



81,085

Provision for credit losses

7,272



711



3,265

Noninterest income

23,001



17,537



23,103

Noninterest expense

54,517



56,557



53,076

Net income

39,961



41,131



37,523

Net income available to common shareholders

39,956



41,142



37,520

PER SHARE DATA











Basic net income per common share $ 1.63

$ 1.67

$ 1.52

Diluted net income per common share

1.63



1.67



1.52

Common cash dividends declared

0.40



0.40



0.36

Book value per common share(2)

53.10



52.32



47.29

Tangible book value per common share(1)

49.61



48.88



43.87

Market value - High

71.98



67.39



67.77

Market value - Low

60.30



56.89



53.23

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,276,666



24,391,070



24,546,819

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,276,666



24,391,070



24,546,819

KEY RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.80 %

1.80 %

1.72 % Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.53



12.94



13.33

Average common shareholders' equity to average assets

14.33



13.91



12.89

End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

13.22



13.28



12.14

Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)

15.30



15.52



14.71

Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)

16.54



16.79



16.20

Risk-based capital - Total(3)

17.80



18.05



17.46

Net interest margin

4.24



4.28



3.89

Net interest margin - FTE(1)

4.25



4.29



3.90

Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

48.19



51.03



51.01

Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

48.16



48.56



51.31

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.23



0.02



0.01

Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.33



2.30



2.29

Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

1.03



1.10



0.63







March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























Assets $ 9,113,429

$ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,963,114

Loans and leases

7,083,528



7,046,669



6,964,454



7,097,969



6,863,393

Deposits

7,227,596



7,225,575



7,409,819



7,442,669



7,417,765

Allowance for loan and lease losses

164,898



161,846



161,430



163,484



157,470

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,895



83,895



83,895

Common shareholders' equity

1,277,956



1,274,971



1,236,472



1,198,589



1,161,459

Total equity

1,320,838



1,318,090



1,291,431



1,257,424



1,220,542

ASSET QUALITY



















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 398

$ 460

$ 317

$ 198

$ 122

Nonaccrual loans and leases

71,652



76,602



62,264



71,732



40,540

Other real estate

-



-



120



-



-

Repossessions

1,319



267



435



3,549



2,410

Equipment owned under operating leases

46



49



56



62



-

Total nonperforming assets $ 73,415

$ 77,378

$ 63,192

$ 75,541

$ 43,072



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



March 31,





2026



2025



2025



2025

ASSETS























Cash and due from banks $ 67,670

$ 69,249

$ 75,316

$ 87,816

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

51,136



50,608



138,942



135,003

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,583,272, $1,568,429, $1,555,564, and $1,591,072 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively)

1,529,593



1,522,486



1,495,117



1,501,877

Other investments

22,140



22,140



22,140



23,855

Mortgages held for sale

3,142



4,866



7,110



2,305

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:















Commercial and agricultural

821,818



797,592



759,167



775,118

Renewable energy

713,110



652,799



603,715



505,413

Auto and light truck

831,365



887,876



924,992



955,945

Medium and heavy duty truck

264,165



269,749



280,302



289,837

Aircraft

1,073,282



1,086,821



1,095,423



1,118,099

Construction equipment

1,210,493



1,221,135



1,207,446



1,171,934

Commercial real estate

1,319,361



1,269,765



1,244,306



1,230,760

Residential real estate and home equity

735,743



740,777



726,585



689,101

Consumer

114,191



120,155



122,518



127,186

Total loans and leases

7,083,528



7,046,669



6,964,454



6,863,393

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(164,898 )

(161,846 )

(161,430 )

(157,470 ) Net loans and leases

6,918,630



6,884,823



6,803,024



6,705,923

Equipment owned under operating leases, net

6,603



6,964



7,649



9,864

Premises and equipment, net

57,973



58,318



57,852



54,778

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,895



83,895

Accrued income and other assets

372,647



351,921



365,646



357,798

Total assets $ 9,113,429

$ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 8,963,114

LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,655,736

$ 1,600,495

$ 1,633,786

$ 1,651,479

Interest-bearing deposits:















Interest-bearing demand

2,487,201



2,592,202



2,512,205



2,451,169

Savings

1,466,564



1,446,278



1,396,931



1,392,391

Time

1,618,095



1,586,600



1,866,897



1,922,726

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,571,860



5,625,080



5,776,033



5,766,286

Total deposits

7,227,596



7,225,575



7,409,819



7,417,765

Short-term borrowings:















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

153,391



112,470



72,190



60,025

Other short-term borrowings

135,789



126,151



1,384



1,152

Total short-term borrowings

289,180



238,621



73,574



61,177

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

35,508



43,330



42,234



41,210

Subordinated notes

58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

181,543



170,890



180,869



163,656

Total liabilities

7,792,591



7,737,180



7,765,260



7,742,572

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock; no par value

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding

-



-



-



-

Common stock; no par value

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025

436,538



436,538



436,538



436,538

Retained earnings

1,047,027



1,015,160



983,615



921,717

Cost of common stock in treasury (4,136,793, 3,836,656, 3,771,570, and 3,643,063 shares at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and

March 31, 2025, respectively)

(164,709 )

(141,950 )

(137,818 )

(128,912 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,900 )

(34,777 )

(45,863 )

(67,884 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,277,956



1,274,971



1,236,472



1,161,459

Noncontrolling interests

42,882



43,119



54,959



59,083

Total equity

1,320,838



1,318,090



1,291,431



1,220,542

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,113,429

$ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 8,963,114



1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2026



2025



2025

Interest income:

















Loans and leases $ 113,423

$ 119,981

$ 113,560

Investment securities, taxable

11,704



10,802



8,153

Investment securities, tax-exempt

307



316



277

Other

699



1,887



1,314

Total interest income

126,133



132,986



123,304

Interest expense:











Deposits

32,578



37,308



39,846

Short-term borrowings

1,720



234



232

Subordinated notes

995



1,002



1,014

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

702



1,147



1,274

Total interest expense

35,995



39,691



42,366

Net interest income

90,138



93,295



80,938

Provision for credit losses:











Provision for credit losses - loans and leases

7,010



695



2,112

Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments

262



16



1,153

Total provision for credit losses

7,272



711



3,265

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

82,866



92,584



77,673

Noninterest income:











Trust and wealth advisory

7,018



7,110



6,666

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,354



3,487



3,071

Debit card

4,380



4,528



4,149

Mortgage banking

1,011



1,103



853

Insurance commissions

2,511



1,730



2,440

Equipment rental

589



650



899

Losses on investment securities available-for-sale

-



(5,805 )

-

Other

4,138



4,734



5,025

Total noninterest income

23,001



17,537



23,103

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

32,821



33,432



32,115

Net occupancy

3,548



3,380



3,224

Furniture and equipment

1,462



1,857



1,347

Data processing

7,573



7,565



7,291

Depreciation - leased equipment

454



521



718

Professional fees

1,575



2,183



1,668

FDIC and other insurance

1,449



1,461



1,440

Business development and marketing

1,903



2,200



1,925

Other

3,732



3,958



3,348

Total noninterest expense

54,517



56,557



53,076

Income before income taxes

51,350



53,564



47,700

Income tax expense

11,389



12,433



10,177

Net income

39,961



41,131



37,523

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5 )

11



(3 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,956

$ 41,142

$ 37,520

Per common share:











Basic net income per common share $ 1.63

$ 1.67

$ 1.52

Diluted net income per common share $ 1.63

$ 1.67

$ 1.52

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,276,666



24,391,070



24,546,819

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,276,666



24,391,070



24,546,819



1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended











March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



March 31, 2025





Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate

ASSETS





















































Investment securities available-for-sale:











































Taxable $ 1,493,065

$ 11,704



3.18 %

$ 1,483,960

$ 10,802



2.89 %

$ 1,488,005

$ 8,153



2.22 %

Tax exempt(1)

34,005



387



4.62 %



35,215



398



4.48 %



31,172



349



4.54 %

Mortgages held for sale

4,930



75



6.17 %



5,228



78



5.92 %



2,409



39



6.57 %

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

7,022,759



113,423



6.55 %



6,953,090



119,979



6.85 %



6,798,952



113,596



6.78 %

Other investments

63,852



699



4.44 %



174,112



1,887



4.30 %



114,252



1,314



4.66 %

Total earning assets(1)

8,618,611



126,288



5.94 %



8,651,605



133,144



6.11 %



8,434,790



123,451



5.94 %

Cash and due from banks

57,339











75,004











64,009









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(163,666 )









(162,941 )









(157,318 )







Other assets

508,021











506,803











514,797









Total assets $ 9,020,305









$ 9,070,471









$ 8,856,278















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,605,444

$ 32,578



2.36 %

$ 5,783,353

$ 37,308



2.56 %

$ 5,745,134

$ 39,846



2.81 %

Short-term borrowings:



































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

53,514



91



0.69 %



59,330



121



0.81 %



58,232



104



0.72 %

Other short-term borrowings

173,524



1,629



3.81 %



13,028



113



3.44 %



18,450



128



2.81 %

Subordinated notes

58,764



995



6.87 %



58,764



1,002



6.76 %



58,764



1,014



7.00 %

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

39,521



702



7.20 %



42,427



1,147



10.73 %



39,675



1,274



13.02 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,930,767



35,995



2.46 %



5,956,902



39,691



2.64 %



5,920,255



42,366



2.90 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,586,125











1,637,653











1,588,408









Other liabilities

167,427











168,962











139,379









Shareholders' equity

1,292,902











1,261,725











1,141,922









Noncontrolling interests

43,084











45,229











66,314









Total liabilities and equity $ 9,020,305









$ 9,070,471









$ 8,856,278









Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(155 )









(158 )









(147 )



Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 90,138



4.24 %





$ 93,295



4.28 %





$ 80,938



3.89 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





155











158











147





Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 90,293



4.25 %





$ 93,453



4.29 %





$ 81,085



3.90 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2026



2025



2025

Calculation of Net Interest Margin

















(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 126,133

$ 132,986

$ 123,304



Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:











(B) - Loans and leases

75



76



75

(C) - Tax exempt investment securities

80



82



72

(D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)

126,288



133,144



123,451

(E) Interest expense (GAAP)

35,995



39,691



42,366

(F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)

90,138



93,295



80,938

(G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)

90,293



93,453



81,085

(H) Annualization factor

4.056



3.967



4.056

(I) Total earning assets $ 8,618,611

$ 8,651,605

$ 8,434,790



Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I

4.24 %



4.28 %



3.89 %



Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I

4.25 %



4.29 %



3.90 %

















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio











(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 90,138

$ 93,295

$ 80,938

(G) Net interest income - FTE

90,293



93,453



81,085

(J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

23,001



17,537



23,103

(K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments

(586 )

4,919



(1,427 ) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(454 )

(521 )

(718 ) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)

113,139



110,832



104,041

(N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)

112,254



115,388



102,043

(O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)

54,517



56,557



53,076

(L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment

(454 )

(521 )

(718 ) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)

54,063



56,036



52,358



Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)

48.19 %



51.03 %



51.01 %



Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)

48.16 %



48.56 %



51.31 %























End of Period







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2026



2025



2025

Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio









(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,277,956

$ 1,274,971

$ 1,161,459

(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,895 ) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,194,061

$ 1,191,076

$ 1,077,564

(T) Total assets (GAAP)

9,113,429



9,055,270



8,963,114

(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,895 ) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 9,029,534

$ 8,971,375

$ 8,879,219



Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)

14.02 %



14.08 %



12.96 %



Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)

13.22 %



13.28 %



12.14 %

































Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share











(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,277,956

$ 1,274,971

$ 1,161,459

(V) Actual common shares outstanding

24,068,881



24,369,018



24,562,611



Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 53.10

$ 52.32

$ 47.29



Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 49.61

$ 48.88

$ 43.87



The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: "SRCE" (CUSIP #336901 10 3)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293795

Source: 1st Source Corporation