HONG KONG, Apr 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), successfully concluded today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fourday fairs brought together some 900 exhibitors and attracted some 13,000 buyers from 114 countries and regions for onsite visits and sourcing. Buyer numbers recorded growth, including those from Asian markets such as Malaysia and the Philippines; European markets including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and Turkiye; and North and South American markets, including Brazil, Canada and the US, highlighting Hong Kong's role as a key global hub for lighting products and technology exchange.Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year's two lighting fairs attracted industryleading enterprises who showcased cuttingedge highperformance, smart lighting and sustainable products and solutions. The events also attracted quality buyers from global markets. This helps companies diversify supply chains, explore new markets, and underscores Hong Kong's strength as an 'International Exhibition Capital' which boosts efficient business platforms. The fairs are the preferred platform for the industry to showcase innovation, connect with global buyer networks and accelerate business development.'Survey findings: Respondents were most optimistic about the India and Australia marketsTo keep abreast of the latest industry developments, the HKTDC conducted an onsite survey during the fairs, interviewing 450 exhibitors and buyers. The findings show that overall confidence among exhibitors and buyers in future business development has shown a general increase.Key market outlook and product trend findings:49.1% of respondents expect overall sales to increase in the next 12 to 24 months, while 47.6% expect sales to remain stable.Respondents consider India (73.4%), Australia (71%), ASEAN countries (70.4%), and Japan (68.1%) to be promising or very promising target sales markets for lighting products over the next two years in terms of growth.In terms of new market development, exhibitor respondents are actively exploring Middle East (31.8%), Europe (29.5%), ASEAN countries (23.9%), Latin America (17.6%) and North America (14.8%).In the smart lighting segment, respondents identified home automation and intelligent lighting control systems (48.2%), energy saving lighting control solutions (38.2%), and outdoor smart security lighting systems (31.1%) as having the greatest growth potential over the next two years.Compared with conventional lighting products, respondents indicated that consumers are willing to pay an average premium of 29% for lighting products equipped with smart functions.Scenariobased displays and new zones enhance sourcing effectiveness, with positive trade outcomesThe newly launched 'Light Lab' features various scenario-based and immersive designs, integrating lighting products into landscape, sports, cultural and artistic application settings. Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering showcased plant clamp lights and compact downlights suitable for museum applications. Guoli Zhu, Deputy Chief Engineer of the company said: 'The Light Lab has effectively enhanced the presentation of our products, enabling buyers to more intuitively and swiftly grasp product features and their real-world application scenarios. This has successfully attracted buyers from Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Japan and the US to visit our booth for in-depth discussions. We expect this to result in orders worth over US$1 million.'The Smart Lighting Expo also debuted the 'Smart Display and Stage Lighting & Sound Zone' which displayed a wide range of intelligent display solutions. Industry leader Absen participated in the fair for the first time. Benjamin Tang, Senior Sales Engineer, said: 'The new zone has effectively enhanced product visibility, attracting buyers from Eastern Europe, Oceania, North America, South America, and South Asia to our booth. These inquiries came from new clients across key sectors such as cultural tourism and stage engineering. We have also successfully engaged in several promising collaboration discussions with potential clients from the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong and Thailand, further strengthening the company's market expansion plan. We estimate the value of orders from the expo will amount to US$930,000. Riding on this momentum, we have decided to join the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) this year.'The newly launched 'Leisure Lighting Zone' has injected new momentum into the Spring Lighting Fair. Rebecca Seo, CFO of NIZ, a first-time exhibitor from Korea, said: 'The fair has provided us with an excellent platform to connect with international buyers. We have successfully connected with buyers from Denmark, Germany, Japan, and the US, and a well-known Japanese homeware retailer has already placed an on-site order. Thanks to the strong traffic generated by the new zone, we expect the fair to bring up to US$70 million in orders for our company this year."Supported by Zhongshan as the Special Partner City, the fairs featured the Zhongshan Guzhen Pavilion and Zhongshan Henglan Pavilion under the Zhongshan Smart Home Zone, presenting the manufacturing strength and competitiveness of the region's lighting industry while supporting enterprises in 'going global'. Merry Liu, Manager of Bairan Lighting, an industrial enterprise above designated size in Henglan, Zhongshan, said: 'The two lighting fairs provide Zhongshan enterprises with an efficient 'go-global' gateway, enabling us to connect directly with buyers from Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. This helps drive our products and brand onto the international stage. We expect to achieve US$2 million in sales.'During the fair, the HKTDC organised a buying mission to Zhongshan for the first time, visiting several lighting factories and participating in business matching meetings. This initiative aimed to deepen exchange and cooperation within the Zhongshan lighting supply chain. The visit successfully facilitated several substantive business collaborations; New Zealand buyer Spark100 Ltd established a connection with a Zhongshan lighting supplier, with a potential order value estimated between US$100,000 and US$300,000.This year's exhibition also attracted buyers from the Middle East. Patrick Zhang, VP of sales of Tecnon Lighting Technology from the Shenzhen Pavilion, stated: 'At this year's fair, a buyer from the United Arab Emirates and a US buyer from a leading women's fashion brand are likely to become our cooperation partners. We expect to generate US$2 million in sales turnover for our company.'As construction projects in the ASEAN region accelerate, market demand for smart lighting solutions continues to expand. Sambath HK, Manager of RS Decoration from Cambodia, stated, 'I travelled here specifically to source lighting products for 14 new commercial building and luxury residential projects. I have already met with over 20 new suppliers and identified two potential partners offering smart street lights, solar lights, and decorative lighting products. I will initially purchase US$100,000 worth of smart street lights.'Driven by the Belt and Road Initiative, urban development in participating countries and regions are in full swing, fuelling a continuous surge in demand for high-efficiency and smart lighting products. Aigerim Beisekina, Supply Manager of Karelz.kz from Kazakhstan, said: 'This is our first time visiting the twin lighting fairs, to find reliable suppliers for a solar-powered stadium and sports lighting for three international schools currently under construction in Kazakhstan. Through the Click2Match business matching platform, we have identified three potential suppliers from the Chinese Mainland and plan to purchase lighting equipment valued between US$600,000 and US$900,000.'During the fairs, multiple professional events were held, including the Asian Lighting Conference and the Smart Lighting Solutions Forum. Designers and industry representatives from different regions shared market trends, application cases and technological developments, providing forwardlooking market insight for the industry.EXHIBITION+ model sustains postfair business opportunitiesUnder the hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, the twin lighting fairs combined in-person sourcing with online meetings via the HKTDC's Click2Match smart business-matching platform and hktdc.com sourcing platform. Click2Match will be available until 30 April to facilitate discussions between exhibitors and buyers around the world.Photo download: https://bit.ly/42m6sqDThe 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), successfully concluded today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracted some 13,000 buyers from 114 countries and regions for onsite visits and sourcing.The newly launched 'Light Lab' adopted a series of scenariobased and immersive designs, integrating lighting products directly into landscape, sports, cultural and artistic application settings, enabling buyers to better understand product features and practical applications.At the Spring Lighting Fair, the featured 'Hall of Aurora' brought together 120 international and premium lighting brands, attracting numerous global buyers.The Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association also returned to the Smart Lighting Expo for the third consecutive year, presenting the 'Intelligent Ecosystem & IoT Supply Chain Zone'.As for the Spring Lighting Fair, exhibitors include the Xiamen Pavilion, and newly participating Changzhou Zouqu District Pavilion and Zhejiang Pavilion, further broadening industry exchange.The two fairs gathered numerous renowned brands and industry leaders, including Absen (photo), an LED display provider featured at the NBA All-Stars Games, the FIFA Qatar World Cup and Qatar Doha World Expo, and a Guinness World Record holder; and Shanghai Sansi, which supplies over 60% of the display screens in Times Square, New York.During the fairs, the HKTDC arranged various matching activities to connect buyers and exhibitors. The photo shows buyer Powermep from the UAE in discussion with an exhibitor.During the fairs, the HKTDC organised a buying mission to Zhongshan for the first time, visiting several lighting factories and participating in business matching meetings, strengthening exchange and cooperation within the Zhongshan lighting supply chain.The Smart Lighting Solution Forum was held on 21 April. Industry experts shared developments in smart home lighting systems and human-centric lighting for home entertainment as well as discussion of the eco-system of health and connected lighting supply chains.As part of the city's megaevent economy, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (official exhibition promotion partner) arranged special 'Cheung Po Tsai' Victoria Harbour night cruises during the fairs to enhance the business travel experience of convention and exhibition visitors.WebsitesHong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition): hklightingfairse.hktdc.com/tcSmart Lighting Expo: smartlightingexpo.hktdc.com/tcHKTDC Mediaroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.