Visit New Bern: New Bern's Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon Delivers Record-Breaking Run and a $100k Economic Boost

With 527 runners spanning 19 states, a waterfront finish line, and a check for over $13,000 presented to local veterans, the 2025 edition of this reimagined North Carolina race proved that the best is just getting started.

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / On a crisp December morning, 527 runners laced up their shoes at the historic gates of Tryon Palace and, for the next few hours, the streets of New Bern became more than a race course. They became a reason to stay the weekend, to explore a city steeped in colonial history and holiday decor, and to cross a finish line that gave back to the community.

Organized by the Craven County Tourism Development Authority and presented by Weyerhaeuser , the fourth annual Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon race marked a milestone moment for one of Eastern North Carolina's fastest-growing sporting events.

BY THE NUMBERS

The race made an impression that went well beyond the finish line, with Craven County TDA recently presenting race proceeds in the amount of $13,638 to the American Legion 539 to support veterans.

A near-even split between local and visiting registrations underscored the event's growing reputation as a destination race, while participants ranging in age from 6 to 82 reflected the kind of inclusive, all-are-welcome energy that makes Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon truly unique.

527

RUNNERS, AGES 6 TO 82

19

STATES REPRESENTED, INCLUDING 18 OUTSIDE NORTH CAROLINA

$101,305+

IN LOCAL ECONOMIC IMPACT GENERATED OVER RACE WEEKEND

$13,638

IN NET PROCEEDS DONATED TO AMERICAN LEGION POST 539

"We believe the best is yet to come." - Melissa Riggle, Executive Director, Craven County Tourism Development Authority

MORE TO EXPLORE THAN THE RACE COURSE

For the nearly half of the participants who traveled to New Bern from out of town, the race was only part of the draw. The city itself, the second-oldest in North Carolina and the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola , offers the kind of weekend that stretches easily beyond the starting line.

From boutique accommodations in the historic district and fresh seafood along the waterfront, to guided tours of Tryon Palace and a thriving arts and culinary scene, New Bern over-delivers on every front. Race weekend coincides with the holiday season, when downtown comes alive with festive energy, making it an ideal excuse for runners and their families to extend their stay and explore.

The 2026 Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon will take place Saturday, December 5. For more information or to register, click here .

ABOUT TRAIL TO TRYON HOLIDAY HALF MARATHON

The Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon race course offers what many consider the most scenic 13.1 miles in North Carolina. Starting at the historic gates of Tryon Palace, the state's first colonial seat of government, the course winds through New Bern's downtown district and along the waterfront where the Neuse and Trent Rivers converge. Held annually in December, Trail to Tryon offers a half marathon, 10K, and 5K with proceeds supporting the American Legion Post 539.

For more information, visit the race website .

ABOUT VISIT NEW BERN & CRAVEN COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Visit New Bern is the destination marketing organization for New Bern, North Carolina, a city where colonial history, natural beauty, and Southern warmth converge along the banks of the Neuse and Trent Rivers. Craven County Tourism Development Authority serves to promote and develop Craven County as a travel destination through a collective effort to drive tourism.

For more information on planning a visit, accommodations, dining, and upcoming events, visit visitnewbern.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Riggle

Executive Director, Craven County Tourism Development Authority

mriggle@visitnewbern.com

(252) 637-9400

SOURCE: Visit New Bern

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/new-berns-trail-to-tryon-holiday-half-marathon-delivers-record-breaking-run-and-a-100k-econo-1159880