Lobe Sciences Ltd. Comments on White House Executive Order Supporting Drug Development for Neurological and Mental Health Disorders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, welcomes the recent White House Executive Order supporting the advancement of novel treatments for neurological and mental health disorders.

The Company believes the Executive Order represents an important step toward enabling scientific research in areas that have historically been difficult to study due to regulatory constraints. Lobe views this action as a meaningful shift toward allowing compounds to be evaluated based on their safety and clinical potential, rather than their historical classification.

"We commend the White House for recognizing the need to advance research into serious neurological and mental health conditions," said Dr. Fred Sancilio, CEO and Chairman of Lobe Sciences. "We believe that many investigational compounds should ultimately be removed from Schedule I classification and studied within standard pharmaceutical development frameworks. This would allow the scientific community to more effectively evaluate their potential to address significant unmet medical needs."

Lobe's subsidiary, Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, is developing L-130 as a non-hallucinogenic drug product candidate as the industry continues to better understand this class of compounds. L-130 is currently being advanced for the treatment of chronic cluster headache and substance use disorder.

The Company believes this evolving regulatory environment may stimulate broader research efforts and accelerate the development of new therapies for patients with serious neurological and mental health disorders.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F)

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing promising drug candidates through key stages of development in a cost- and time-efficient manner. The Company identifies high-potential programs at an early stage and progresses them toward meaningful value milestones across multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus on underserved markets.

Lobe Sciences operates through a capital-efficient, subsidiary-based model, including a majority interest in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc.

About Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynaptec is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. Cynaptec's initial development program is focused on the use of its proprietary L-130 (psilocin mucate) compound for treatment of the significant unmet medical needs of patients with Chronic Cluster Headache, with an additional preliminary proof-of-concept to assess potential utility for substance use disorders. Cynaptec is 64% owned by Lobe.

About L-130 (psilocin mucate)

L-130 is a novel, patented, oral, and stable form of psilocin, the active metabolite of the prodrug psilocybin, designed to enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, which has been identified as having therapeutic potential in a variety of neurological conditions. Whereas conventional psilocin is an unstable compound that has been challenging for the industry to develop as a standalone pharmaceutical, L-130's stability and bioavailability profile, and associated safety and efficacy signals, suggest the potential for prescription drug development in a variety of neurological and psychiatric indications.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; and that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-ltd.-comments-on-white-house-executive-order-supporting-drug-developmen-1159904