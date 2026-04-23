Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHVP | ISIN: US4642141059 | Ticker-Symbol: 358
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 15:25
36,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported net income of $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2026 compared to $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loans, excluding advances to mortgage brokers, grew $27.2 million

  • Total deposits increased $40.2 million

  • Net income grew 26% compared to first quarter 2025

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") improved to 3.33%, up from 3.06% in first quarter 2025

  • Credit quality remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.28% at March 31, 2026

"Isabella Bank Corporation delivered strong results in the first quarter, driven by loan and deposit growth across our markets," said CEO Jerome Schwind. "Initiatives implemented over the past year continue to drive noninterest income. Our initiatives this year remain focused on our commitment to provide products and services that attract new customers while continuing to fully support our current customers," he added.

"We are pleased with our stock performance after uplisting to the Nasdaq in May 2025. As expected, the lift in both volume and price has carried into 2026," Schwind added.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $42.5 million compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $23.1 million in interest bearing cash and $22.6 million in loans.

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at fair value were $492.7 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to December 31, 2025. The decrease during the quarter was largely driven by maturities and principal paydowns totaling $53.1 million, which were offset by purchases of $48.9 million. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities were $10.6 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of the amortized cost of AFS securities were consistent compared to December 31, 2025, at 2%.

Loans were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $22.6 million compared to December 31, 2025. Adjusted loans (non-GAAP), which exclude advances to mortgage brokers, increased by $27.2 million from year-end 2025. Advances to mortgage brokers decreased by $4.6 million in first quarter 2026 due to decreased participation demand from the counterparty.

In first quarter 2026, the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios increased by $20.9 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Most residential originations were adjustable-rate products, which are retained on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. The consumer loan portfolio continued to decline in 2026 amid decreasing demand, competition, and adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $14.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $287,000 from December 31, 2025. The increase is due to loan growth and an increase in loss rates driven by loans charged off during the quarter. Nonaccrual loans were $4.4 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to $4.6 million at December 31, 2025. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of loans was 0.37% at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2025. The Company believes its credit quality remains strong.

Total deposits were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $40.2 million from December 31, 2025. The growth was driven in part by new customer relationships and included a $40.9 million increase in money market accounts and a $20.3 million increase in savings deposits. The growth was offset by a $15.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $3.7 million decrease in certificates of deposit.

Total equity was $234.0 million, or $31.90 per share, at March 31, 2026 compared to $231.4 million, or $31.60 per share, at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.32 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $25.01 as of December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses in the AFS securities portfolio reduced tangible book value per share by $1.17 and $1.09 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 8,062 during 2026 at an average price of approximately $49.86 per share.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in first quarter 2026 was $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in first quarter 2025.

Net interest income was $16.9 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $14.5 million in first quarter 2025, representing 3.33% and 3.06% of earning assets, or NIM, respectively. The book yield from securities was 2.52% and 2.20% during the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The yield on loans increased to 5.78% in first quarter 2026 from 5.71% in first quarter 2025. The increase in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities in first quarter 2026 decreased to 2.14% from 2.26% in first quarter 2025 primarily due to lower rates on the money market and certificate of deposit products.

The provision for credit losses in first quarter 2026 was $604,000, which reflects a $287,000 increase in the ACL on loans, net charge offs totaling $253,000, and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107,000 due to the change in allowance for credit losses on loans and $52,000 in net recoveries, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income was $4.4 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $3.5 million in first quarter 2025. Service charges and fees increased $398,000 compared to first quarter 2025, mostly due to initiatives to align our fees with the market. Wealth management fees grew $129,000 compared to first quarter 2025 due to the growth in assets under management since first quarter 2025. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies increased $76,000 compared to first quarter 2025 due to new investments in a separate account BOLI in 2025. Other noninterest income in first quarter 2026 included a $131,000 gain related to a death benefit from a BOLI policy.

Noninterest expenses were $14.7 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $13.3 million in first quarter 2025. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $545,000, reflecting annual merit increases, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims compared to first quarter 2025. Other professional services increased $304,000 as a result of costs related to profitability initiatives and product implementation costs.

Income tax expense was $985,000 in first quarter 2026, compared to $912,000 in first quarter 2025. The effective tax rate (ETR) was 16% and 19% for the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The ETR in first quarter 2025 included a one-time tax expense totaling $166,000 due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during first quarter 2025. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15% for the first three months of 2025.

About Isabella Bank Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.

Contact

Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing
Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions, and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for the United States long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) in the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xvi) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xvii) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology; (xviii) the receipt of required regulatory approvals; (xix) changes in tax laws; (xx) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxi) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; (xxii) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xxiii) changes in applicable laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or by any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

E

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the:

Three Months Ended

March 31
2026

December 31
2025

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

PER SHARE

Basic earnings

$

0.68

$

0.64

$

0.71

$

0.68

$

0.53

Diluted earnings

0.68

0.64

0.71

0.68

0.53

Dividends

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Book value (1)

31.90

31.60

30.94

29.95

29.10

Tangible book value (1) (2)

25.32

25.01

24.37

23.39

22.58

Market price (1)

45.67

50.00

35.25

30.15

23.59

Common shares outstanding (1) (3)

7,333,319

7,322,207

7,350,567

7,361,684

7,408,010

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,329,058

7,345,610

7,371,652

7,398,109

7,432,162

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average total assets

0.91

%

0.85

%

0.94

%

0.96

%

0.77

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.58

%

8.04

%

9.28

%

9.19

%

7.48

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

10.79

%

10.16

%

11.83

%

11.78

%

9.65

%

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)

3.33

%

3.28

%

3.15

%

3.14

%

3.06

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

68.50

%

65.02

%

67.62

%

72.14

%

72.39

%

Loan to deposit ratio (1)

83.82

%

84.43

%

74.36

%

75.57

%

76.07

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)

10.39

%

10.47

%

10.06

%

10.23

%

10.25

%

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.43

%

8.47

%

8.10

%

8.17

%

8.14

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Wealth assets under management (1)

701,510

707,118

679,724

678,959

656,617

ASSET QUALITY

Nonaccrual loans (1)

4,418

4,578

3,443

1,164

173

Foreclosed assets (1)

573

938

1,018

667

649

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

253

34

74

(1,432

)

(52

)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

(0.10

%)

0.00

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans (1)

0.28

%

0.30

%

0.24

%

0.09

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.20

%

0.09

%

0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans (1)

0.90

%

0.89

%

0.92

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

Tier 1 leverage

8.89

%

8.84

%

8.71

%

9.04

%

8.96

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

11.71

%

11.73

%

12.37

%

12.46

%

12.58

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.71

%

11.73

%

12.37

%

12.46

%

12.58

%

Total risk-based capital

14.01

%

14.41

%

15.20

%

15.34

%

15.50

%

(1) At end of period
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table E
(3) Whole shares

B
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

March 31
2026

December 31
2025

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

ASSETS

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

23,896

$

22,935

$

32,124

$

34,246

$

28,786

Federal funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

26,209

3,106

129,177

74,308

40,393

Total cash and cash equivalents

50,105

26,041

161,301

108,554

69,179

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $503,366 and $507,689, respectively)

492,744

497,791

511,970

500,560

513,040

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

360

423

737

55

127

Loans held for investment

1,558,941

1,536,364

1,431,905

1,397,513

1,367,724

Less allowance for credit losses

14,014

13,727

13,149

12,977

12,735

Net loans

1,544,927

1,522,637

1,418,756

1,384,536

1,354,989

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,600

5,600

5,600

5,600

5,600

Premises and equipment

29,064

29,000

28,659

28,171

28,108

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies

46,173

46,133

45,651

45,774

45,833

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,282

Other assets

34,701

33,541

38,698

34,636

37,429

Total assets

$

2,251,956

$

2,209,448

$

2,259,654

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

411,216

$

426,342

$

421,027

$

493,477

$

404,194

Interest bearing demand deposits

263,954

266,187

248,666

223,376

243,939

Money market deposits

477,544

436,631

558,212

446,845

473,138

Savings

300,732

280,429

292,899

289,746

286,399

Certificates of deposit

406,399

410,065

404,798

395,932

390,239

Total deposits

1,859,845

1,819,654

1,925,602

1,849,376

1,797,909

Short-term borrowings

113,530

68,000

62,022

43,208

47,310

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

45,000

-

-

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,537

29,514

29,492

29,469

29,447

Total borrowed funds

143,067

142,514

91,514

72,677

76,757

Other liabilities

15,083

15,884

15,118

13,615

12,365

Total liabilities

2,017,995

1,978,052

2,032,234

1,935,668

1,887,031

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

123,251

123,204

124,284

124,607

125,547

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

2,522

2,366

2,373

2,331

2,508

Retained earnings

116,790

113,849

111,172

107,949

104,940

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,602

)

(8,023

)

(10,409

)

(14,387

)

(17,439

)

Total shareholders' equity

233,961

231,396

227,420

220,500

215,556

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,251,956

$

2,209,448

$

2,259,654

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31
2026

December 31
2025

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

21,464

$

21,669

$

20,583

$

19,832

$

19,348

Available-for-sale securities

Taxable

2,489

2,539

2,478

2,513

2,103

Nontaxable

499

509

516

519

540

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

75

63

70

125

160

Federal funds sold and other

602

498

1,235

253

482

Total interest income

25,129

25,278

24,882

23,242

22,633

Interest expense

Deposits

7,112

7,380

8,012

7,391

7,463

Short-term borrowings

736

587

441

324

341

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

133

317

-

132

38

Subordinated debt

266

266

267

266

266

Total interest expense

8,247

8,550

8,720

8,113

8,108

Net interest income

16,882

16,728

16,162

15,129

14,525

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

604

434

209

(1,099

)

(107

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,278

16,294

15,953

16,228

14,632

Noninterest income

Service charges and fees

2,372

2,461

2,352

2,071

1,974

Wealth management fees

1,108

1,110

1,074

1,084

979

Income from bank-owned life insurance policies

448

485

468

300

372

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

33

65

38

47

30

Other

400

323

376

184

173

Total noninterest income

4,361

4,444

4,308

3,686

3,528

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

7,928

7,532

7,630

7,496

7,383

Occupancy and equipment

2,840

2,663

2,628

2,650

2,600

Other professional services

1,015

815

851

863

711

ATM and debit card fees

558

575

595

555

486

Marketing

506

547

514

469

459

FDIC insurance premiums

306

339

271

267

303

Other

1,509

1,450

1,496

1,445

1,357

Total noninterest expenses

14,662

13,921

13,985

13,745

13,299

Income before income tax expense

5,977

6,817

6,276

6,169

4,861

Income tax expense

985

2,127

1,036

1,138

912

Net income

$

4,992

$

4,690

$

5,240

$

5,031

$

3,949

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.68

$

0.64

$

0.71

$

0.68

$

0.53

Diluted

0.68

0.64

0.71

0.68

0.53

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

D
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

Loans (1)

$

1,501,654

$

21,464

5.78

%

$

1,493,654

$

21,669

5.74

%

$

1,370,765

$

19,348

5.71

%

AFS securities (2) (3)

498,254

3,126

2.52

%

515,050

3,186

2.47

%

514,479

2,827

2.20

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,600

75

5.36

%

5,600

63

4.54

%

11,011

160

5.82

%

Federal funds sold

7

-

3.54

%

9

-

3.86

%

4

-

4.32

%

Other (4)

64,190

602

3.75

%

28,344

498

6.88

%

47,374

482

4.06

%

Total interest earning assets (3)

2,069,705

25,267

4.94

%

2,042,657

25,416

4.94

%

1,943,633

22,817

4.75

%

NONEARNING ASSETS

Allowance for credit losses

(13,680

)

(13,213

)

(12,884

)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,113

23,239

23,899

Premises and equipment

29,110

29,009

27,962

Other assets

116,639

117,201

102,927

Total assets

$

2,224,887

$

2,198,893

$

2,085,537

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest bearing demand deposits

$

266,101

294

0.45

%

$

249,809

211

0.34

%

$

240,860

242

0.41

%

Money market deposits

464,438

2,719

2.37

%

449,129

2,900

2.56

%

460,663

2,929

2.58

%

Savings

291,413

488

0.68

%

282,306

498

0.70

%

286,364

538

0.76

%

Certificates of deposit

407,483

3,611

3.59

%

408,861

3,771

3.66

%

387,820

3,754

3.93

%

Short-term borrowings

86,885

736

3.44

%

67,521

587

3.45

%

43,563

341

3.18

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

13,444

133

3.96

%

30,163

317

4.12

%

3,333

38

4.53

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,522

266

3.61

%

29,500

266

3.61

%

29,433

266

3.62

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,559,286

8,247

2.14

%

1,517,289

8,550

2.24

%

1,452,036

8,108

2.26

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

411,011

432,038

403,024

Other liabilities

18,653

18,182

16,265

Shareholders' equity

235,937

231,384

214,212

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,224,887

$

2,198,893

$

2,085,537

Net interest income (FTE) (5)

$

17,020

$

16,866

$

14,709

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (5)

3.33

%

3.28

%

3.06

%

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes FTE adjustments of $138, $138, and $184, respectively
(4) Includes average interest bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter
(5) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table E

E
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

Three Months Ended

March 31
2026

December 31
2025

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

Loans

$

1,558,941

$

1,536,364

$

1,431,905

$

1,397,513

$

1,367,724

Advances to mortgage brokers

72,083

76,676

5,056

3,005

3,015

Adjusted loans

$

1,486,858

$

1,459,688

$

1,426,849

$

1,394,508

$

1,364,709

Total shareholders' equity

$

233,961

$

231,396

$

227,420

$

220,500

$

215,556

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,282

Tangible equity

(A)

185,679

183,114

179,138

172,218

167,274

Common shares outstanding (1)

(B)

7,333,319

7,322,207

7,350,567

7,361,684

7,408,010

Tangible book value per share

(A/B)

$

25.32

$

25.01

$

24.37

$

23.39

$

22.58

Noninterest expenses

$

14,662

$

13,921

$

13,985

$

13,745

$

13,299

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

-

-

-

-

1

Adjusted noninterest expense

(C)

$

14,662

$

13,921

$

13,985

$

13,745

$

13,298

Net interest income

$

16,882

$

16,728

$

16,162

$

15,129

$

14,525

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

138

138

144

178

184

Net interest income (FTE)

17,020

16,866

16,306

15,307

14,709

Noninterest income

4,361

4,444

4,308

3,686

3,528

Tax equivalent adjustment for BOLI

94

102

98

63

78

Adjusted revenue (FTE)

21,475

21,412

20,712

19,056

18,315

Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

70

3

31

3

(55

)

Adjusted revenue

(D)

$

21,405

$

21,409

$

20,681

$

19,053

$

18,370

Efficiency ratio

(C/D)

68.50

%

65.02

%

67.62

%

72.14

%

72.39

%

(1) Whole shares

SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-strong-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1159933

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.