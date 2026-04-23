Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported net income of $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2026 compared to $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025.
FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
Loans, excluding advances to mortgage brokers, grew $27.2 million
Total deposits increased $40.2 million
Net income grew 26% compared to first quarter 2025
Net interest margin ("NIM") improved to 3.33%, up from 3.06% in first quarter 2025
Credit quality remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.28% at March 31, 2026
"Isabella Bank Corporation delivered strong results in the first quarter, driven by loan and deposit growth across our markets," said CEO Jerome Schwind. "Initiatives implemented over the past year continue to drive noninterest income. Our initiatives this year remain focused on our commitment to provide products and services that attract new customers while continuing to fully support our current customers," he added.
"We are pleased with our stock performance after uplisting to the Nasdaq in May 2025. As expected, the lift in both volume and price has carried into 2026," Schwind added.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $42.5 million compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $23.1 million in interest bearing cash and $22.6 million in loans.
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at fair value were $492.7 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to December 31, 2025. The decrease during the quarter was largely driven by maturities and principal paydowns totaling $53.1 million, which were offset by purchases of $48.9 million. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities were $10.6 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of the amortized cost of AFS securities were consistent compared to December 31, 2025, at 2%.
Loans were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $22.6 million compared to December 31, 2025. Adjusted loans (non-GAAP), which exclude advances to mortgage brokers, increased by $27.2 million from year-end 2025. Advances to mortgage brokers decreased by $4.6 million in first quarter 2026 due to decreased participation demand from the counterparty.
In first quarter 2026, the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios increased by $20.9 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Most residential originations were adjustable-rate products, which are retained on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. The consumer loan portfolio continued to decline in 2026 amid decreasing demand, competition, and adherence to credit quality standards.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $14.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $287,000 from December 31, 2025. The increase is due to loan growth and an increase in loss rates driven by loans charged off during the quarter. Nonaccrual loans were $4.4 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to $4.6 million at December 31, 2025. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of loans was 0.37% at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2025. The Company believes its credit quality remains strong.
Total deposits were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $40.2 million from December 31, 2025. The growth was driven in part by new customer relationships and included a $40.9 million increase in money market accounts and a $20.3 million increase in savings deposits. The growth was offset by a $15.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $3.7 million decrease in certificates of deposit.
Total equity was $234.0 million, or $31.90 per share, at March 31, 2026 compared to $231.4 million, or $31.60 per share, at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.32 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $25.01 as of December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses in the AFS securities portfolio reduced tangible book value per share by $1.17 and $1.09 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 8,062 during 2026 at an average price of approximately $49.86 per share.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in first quarter 2026 was $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in first quarter 2025.
Net interest income was $16.9 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $14.5 million in first quarter 2025, representing 3.33% and 3.06% of earning assets, or NIM, respectively. The book yield from securities was 2.52% and 2.20% during the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The yield on loans increased to 5.78% in first quarter 2026 from 5.71% in first quarter 2025. The increase in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities in first quarter 2026 decreased to 2.14% from 2.26% in first quarter 2025 primarily due to lower rates on the money market and certificate of deposit products.
The provision for credit losses in first quarter 2026 was $604,000, which reflects a $287,000 increase in the ACL on loans, net charge offs totaling $253,000, and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107,000 due to the change in allowance for credit losses on loans and $52,000 in net recoveries, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income was $4.4 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $3.5 million in first quarter 2025. Service charges and fees increased $398,000 compared to first quarter 2025, mostly due to initiatives to align our fees with the market. Wealth management fees grew $129,000 compared to first quarter 2025 due to the growth in assets under management since first quarter 2025. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies increased $76,000 compared to first quarter 2025 due to new investments in a separate account BOLI in 2025. Other noninterest income in first quarter 2026 included a $131,000 gain related to a death benefit from a BOLI policy.
Noninterest expenses were $14.7 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $13.3 million in first quarter 2025. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $545,000, reflecting annual merit increases, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims compared to first quarter 2025. Other professional services increased $304,000 as a result of costs related to profitability initiatives and product implementation costs.
Income tax expense was $985,000 in first quarter 2026, compared to $912,000 in first quarter 2025. The effective tax rate (ETR) was 16% and 19% for the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The ETR in first quarter 2025 included a one-time tax expense totaling $166,000 due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during first quarter 2025. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15% for the first three months of 2025.
About Isabella Bank Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.
Contact
Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing
Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501
Available Information
The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions, and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for the United States long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) in the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xvi) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xvii) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology; (xviii) the receipt of required regulatory approvals; (xix) changes in tax laws; (xx) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxi) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; (xxii) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xxiii) changes in applicable laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or by any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.
We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.
Table Index
Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)
A
Selected Financial Data
B
Consolidated Balance Sheets
C
Consolidated Statements of Income
D
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
E
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the:
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
0.53
Diluted earnings
0.68
0.64
0.71
0.68
0.53
Dividends
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Book value (1)
31.90
31.60
30.94
29.95
29.10
Tangible book value (1) (2)
25.32
25.01
24.37
23.39
22.58
Market price (1)
45.67
50.00
35.25
30.15
23.59
Common shares outstanding (1) (3)
7,333,319
7,322,207
7,350,567
7,361,684
7,408,010
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)
7,329,058
7,345,610
7,371,652
7,398,109
7,432,162
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.91
%
0.85
%
0.94
%
0.96
%
0.77
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.58
%
8.04
%
9.28
%
9.19
%
7.48
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
10.79
%
10.16
%
11.83
%
11.78
%
9.65
%
Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)
3.33
%
3.28
%
3.15
%
3.14
%
3.06
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
68.50
%
65.02
%
67.62
%
72.14
%
72.39
%
Loan to deposit ratio (1)
83.82
%
84.43
%
74.36
%
75.57
%
76.07
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)
10.39
%
10.47
%
10.06
%
10.23
%
10.25
%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.43
%
8.47
%
8.10
%
8.17
%
8.14
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
Wealth assets under management (1)
701,510
707,118
679,724
678,959
656,617
ASSET QUALITY
Nonaccrual loans (1)
4,418
4,578
3,443
1,164
173
Foreclosed assets (1)
573
938
1,018
667
649
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
253
34
74
(1,432
)
(52
)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.10
%)
0.00
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (1)
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.24
%
0.09
%
0.01
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans (1)
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.92
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Tier 1 leverage
8.89
%
8.84
%
8.71
%
9.04
%
8.96
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.71
%
11.73
%
12.37
%
12.46
%
12.58
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.71
%
11.73
%
12.37
%
12.46
%
12.58
%
Total risk-based capital
14.01
%
14.41
%
15.20
%
15.34
%
15.50
%
(1) At end of period
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table E
(3) Whole shares
B
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ASSETS
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
23,896
$
22,935
$
32,124
$
34,246
$
28,786
Federal funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
26,209
3,106
129,177
74,308
40,393
Total cash and cash equivalents
50,105
26,041
161,301
108,554
69,179
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $503,366 and $507,689, respectively)
492,744
497,791
511,970
500,560
513,040
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
360
423
737
55
127
Loans held for investment
1,558,941
1,536,364
1,431,905
1,397,513
1,367,724
Less allowance for credit losses
14,014
13,727
13,149
12,977
12,735
Net loans
1,544,927
1,522,637
1,418,756
1,384,536
1,354,989
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,600
5,600
5,600
5,600
5,600
Premises and equipment
29,064
29,000
28,659
28,171
28,108
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies
46,173
46,133
45,651
45,774
45,833
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
Other assets
34,701
33,541
38,698
34,636
37,429
Total assets
$
2,251,956
$
2,209,448
$
2,259,654
$
2,156,168
$
2,102,587
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
411,216
$
426,342
$
421,027
$
493,477
$
404,194
Interest bearing demand deposits
263,954
266,187
248,666
223,376
243,939
Money market deposits
477,544
436,631
558,212
446,845
473,138
Savings
300,732
280,429
292,899
289,746
286,399
Certificates of deposit
406,399
410,065
404,798
395,932
390,239
Total deposits
1,859,845
1,819,654
1,925,602
1,849,376
1,797,909
Short-term borrowings
113,530
68,000
62,022
43,208
47,310
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
45,000
-
-
-
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,537
29,514
29,492
29,469
29,447
Total borrowed funds
143,067
142,514
91,514
72,677
76,757
Other liabilities
15,083
15,884
15,118
13,615
12,365
Total liabilities
2,017,995
1,978,052
2,032,234
1,935,668
1,887,031
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
123,251
123,204
124,284
124,607
125,547
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
2,522
2,366
2,373
2,331
2,508
Retained earnings
116,790
113,849
111,172
107,949
104,940
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,602
)
(8,023
)
(10,409
)
(14,387
)
(17,439
)
Total shareholders' equity
233,961
231,396
227,420
220,500
215,556
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,251,956
$
2,209,448
$
2,259,654
$
2,156,168
$
2,102,587
C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
21,464
$
21,669
$
20,583
$
19,832
$
19,348
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,489
2,539
2,478
2,513
2,103
Nontaxable
499
509
516
519
540
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
75
63
70
125
160
Federal funds sold and other
602
498
1,235
253
482
Total interest income
25,129
25,278
24,882
23,242
22,633
Interest expense
Deposits
7,112
7,380
8,012
7,391
7,463
Short-term borrowings
736
587
441
324
341
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
133
317
-
132
38
Subordinated debt
266
266
267
266
266
Total interest expense
8,247
8,550
8,720
8,113
8,108
Net interest income
16,882
16,728
16,162
15,129
14,525
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
604
434
209
(1,099
)
(107
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,278
16,294
15,953
16,228
14,632
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,372
2,461
2,352
2,071
1,974
Wealth management fees
1,108
1,110
1,074
1,084
979
Income from bank-owned life insurance policies
448
485
468
300
372
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
33
65
38
47
30
Other
400
323
376
184
173
Total noninterest income
4,361
4,444
4,308
3,686
3,528
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
7,928
7,532
7,630
7,496
7,383
Occupancy and equipment
2,840
2,663
2,628
2,650
2,600
Other professional services
1,015
815
851
863
711
ATM and debit card fees
558
575
595
555
486
Marketing
506
547
514
469
459
FDIC insurance premiums
306
339
271
267
303
Other
1,509
1,450
1,496
1,445
1,357
Total noninterest expenses
14,662
13,921
13,985
13,745
13,299
Income before income tax expense
5,977
6,817
6,276
6,169
4,861
Income tax expense
985
2,127
1,036
1,138
912
Net income
$
4,992
$
4,690
$
5,240
$
5,031
$
3,949
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
0.53
Diluted
0.68
0.64
0.71
0.68
0.53
Cash dividends per common share
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
D
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
1,501,654
$
21,464
5.78
%
$
1,493,654
$
21,669
5.74
%
$
1,370,765
$
19,348
5.71
%
AFS securities (2) (3)
498,254
3,126
2.52
%
515,050
3,186
2.47
%
514,479
2,827
2.20
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,600
75
5.36
%
5,600
63
4.54
%
11,011
160
5.82
%
Federal funds sold
7
-
3.54
%
9
-
3.86
%
4
-
4.32
%
Other (4)
64,190
602
3.75
%
28,344
498
6.88
%
47,374
482
4.06
%
Total interest earning assets (3)
2,069,705
25,267
4.94
%
2,042,657
25,416
4.94
%
1,943,633
22,817
4.75
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(13,680
)
(13,213
)
(12,884
)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
23,113
23,239
23,899
Premises and equipment
29,110
29,009
27,962
Other assets
116,639
117,201
102,927
Total assets
$
2,224,887
$
2,198,893
$
2,085,537
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
266,101
294
0.45
%
$
249,809
211
0.34
%
$
240,860
242
0.41
%
Money market deposits
464,438
2,719
2.37
%
449,129
2,900
2.56
%
460,663
2,929
2.58
%
Savings
291,413
488
0.68
%
282,306
498
0.70
%
286,364
538
0.76
%
Certificates of deposit
407,483
3,611
3.59
%
408,861
3,771
3.66
%
387,820
3,754
3.93
%
Short-term borrowings
86,885
736
3.44
%
67,521
587
3.45
%
43,563
341
3.18
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
13,444
133
3.96
%
30,163
317
4.12
%
3,333
38
4.53
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,522
266
3.61
%
29,500
266
3.61
%
29,433
266
3.62
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,559,286
8,247
2.14
%
1,517,289
8,550
2.24
%
1,452,036
8,108
2.26
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits
411,011
432,038
403,024
Other liabilities
18,653
18,182
16,265
Shareholders' equity
235,937
231,384
214,212
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,224,887
$
2,198,893
$
2,085,537
Net interest income (FTE) (5)
$
17,020
$
16,866
$
14,709
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (5)
3.33
%
3.28
%
3.06
%
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes FTE adjustments of $138, $138, and $184, respectively
(4) Includes average interest bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter
(5) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table E
E
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Loans
$
1,558,941
$
1,536,364
$
1,431,905
$
1,397,513
$
1,367,724
Advances to mortgage brokers
72,083
76,676
5,056
3,005
3,015
Adjusted loans
$
1,486,858
$
1,459,688
$
1,426,849
$
1,394,508
$
1,364,709
Total shareholders' equity
$
233,961
$
231,396
$
227,420
$
220,500
$
215,556
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
Tangible equity
(A)
185,679
183,114
179,138
172,218
167,274
Common shares outstanding (1)
(B)
7,333,319
7,322,207
7,350,567
7,361,684
7,408,010
Tangible book value per share
(A/B)
$
25.32
$
25.01
$
24.37
$
23.39
$
22.58
Noninterest expenses
$
14,662
$
13,921
$
13,985
$
13,745
$
13,299
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
-
-
-
-
1
Adjusted noninterest expense
(C)
$
14,662
$
13,921
$
13,985
$
13,745
$
13,298
Net interest income
$
16,882
$
16,728
$
16,162
$
15,129
$
14,525
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
138
138
144
178
184
Net interest income (FTE)
17,020
16,866
16,306
15,307
14,709
Noninterest income
4,361
4,444
4,308
3,686
3,528
Tax equivalent adjustment for BOLI
94
102
98
63
78
Adjusted revenue (FTE)
21,475
21,412
20,712
19,056
18,315
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
70
3
31
3
(55
)
Adjusted revenue
(D)
$
21,405
$
21,409
$
20,681
$
19,053
$
18,370
Efficiency ratio
(C/D)
68.50
%
65.02
%
67.62
%
72.14
%
72.39
%
(1) Whole shares
SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-strong-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1159933