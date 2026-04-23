Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Expands its Creator Portfolio with Five New Exclusive Podcast Partnerships

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced new exclusive hosting and advertising partnerships with five standout audio and video podcasts: Locked In with Ian Bick, Unlearned Wisdom with Johnny Chang, Restricted Handling, Was I In a Cult?, and The Joe Vulpis Podcast. Under the agreements, Libsyn will exclusively host and monetize each show, connecting advertisers with distinct, highly engaged audiences across culture, faith, entertainment, current affairs, and true storytelling.

"When you look at what Ian, Johnny, Ryan, Glenn, Tyler, Liz, and Joe have built, you see creators who didn't wait for permission, they went and found their audiences and earned their loyalty," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libsyn. "That's exactly who Libsyn is built for. We're here to give those creators the infrastructure, the ad revenue, and the distribution, including through our direct integrations with the Spotify Partner Program and Apple Podcasts video, to turn what they've built into a real, lasting business."

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Locked In with Ian Bick reaches a highly engaged audience interested in real-life stories of redemption, second chances, and the criminal justice system, offering brands a meaningful way to connect with listeners who value authenticity and personal transformation. The show features candid conversations with individuals directly impacted by the justice system, giving voice to experiences that are rarely heard and building a loyal, repeat-listening audience.

Ian Bick said, "I started Locked In to give people a real voice and share stories that don't usually get told. With Libsyn, we can take our podcast further by expanding across formats while continuing to elevate voices that deserve to be heard."

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Unlearned Wisdom with Johnny Chang Unlearned Wisdom with Johnny Chang draws a values-driven audience seeking guidance, faith-based insight, and spiritual growth, creating a natural environment for brands aligned with purpose and personal development. Hosted by ex-gang member turned pastor, Johnny Chang, the show explores spirituality, life change, and emotional healing, resonating deeply with listeners looking for clarity and direction.

"I'm not trying to be polished. I'm trying to be real about the Gospel, pain, and everything in between. Libsyn gives us the reach to do that at a bigger scale," commented Johnny Chang.

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Restricted Handling appeals to a highly informed audience interested in geopolitics, intelligence, and global security, offering advertisers access to listeners who value expertise, insight, and real-world perspective. Hosted by former CIA and U.S. Army Officer Ryan Fugit and retired CIA Senior Intelligence Service Officer Glenn Corn, the show delivers insider analysis on global events and security issues, creating a focused and attentive listener base.

"We built Restricted Handling to offer a perspective you can't get from headlines - grounded in real-world experience and decades inside the intelligence community. Partnering with Libsyn allows us to grow the show while maintaining the depth and credibility our audience expects," noted Ryan Fugit and Glenn Corn.

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Was I In a Cult? reaches curious, story-driven listeners drawn to real-life experiences where belief, identity, and belonging collide. Hosted by documentary filmmaker Tyler Measom and writer/comedian Liz Iacuzzi, the show blends investigative storytelling with wry, irreverent humor -- unpacking the messy, complex realities of cultic environments through the voices of those who lived them. With a tone that's equal parts empathetic, irreverent, and deeply human, the podcast creates a uniquely compelling space for brands looking to connect through authentic, narrative-driven storytelling.

Tyler Measom and Liz Iacuzzi added, "Cults are sad and scary, but they're also funny. And, as cult survivors ourselves, we've found that humor is essential to telling these stories, not only for us as creatives, but for the survivors themselves. We're excited that Libsyn understood that right away and will help us expand our smart, weird in the best way, and deeply loyal audience."

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The Joe Vulpis Podcast attracts a pop culture-savvy, digitally native audience that follows entertainment, celebrity, and viral moments, making it an ideal platform for brands looking to tap into culture and conversation at scale. Known for interviews with high-profile guests - from renowned wildlife biologists and Emmy Award-winning TV stars to top TikTok creators and New York Times No. 1 bestselling authors - and behind-the-scenes stories, the show consistently drives strong engagement and shareable content across platforms.

Joe Vulpis shared, "I've always wanted the show to feel like you're getting the real story behind the people you see everywhere else - what actually happens when the cameras aren't rolling. Partnering with Libsyn lets us take that even further, bringing that experience across more platforms and bringing it to bigger audiences."

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Libsyn delivers podcast hosting built for creators who are serious about growth, combining intuitive workflows with advanced analytics, audio and video publishing, and integrated monetization and marketing tools. The platform gives growth-minded creators the support they need to scale their shows, expand their audiences, and build lasting brands without giving up creative control. As a launch partner for Spotify's video distribution API and a recently announced partner for Apple's HLS-enabled video in Apple Podcasts, Libsyn also enables creators to publish once and distribute seamlessly across both platform-controlled ecosystems like YouTube and Spotify, as well as open podcast environments like Apple.

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience while helping creators monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while maximizing returns for creators. These partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced solutions, including Host-Read Ads for episodic and simulcast formats, programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, Dynamic Ad Insertion by episode or across the full catalog, and Integrated Brand Opportunities, allowing the shows to seamlessly integrate premium brand messaging that matches the energy of each show while maintaining a compelling audience experience.

To extend this even further, the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN) gives advertisers a scalable, brand-safe way to reach audiences across Libsyn's portfolio - while still aligning with premium creator content. With audience-based targeting across both new episodes and full catalogs, LAN allows brands to combine the authenticity of host-read ads with the scale of broader inventory, all supported by Libsyn Ads' buying, measurement, and campaign management capabilities.

For more information or to advertise on Locked In with Ian Bick, Unlearned Wisdom with Johnny Chang, Restricted Handling, Was I In a Cult?, and The Joe Vulpis Podcast, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

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Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/libsyn-expands-its-creator-portfolio-with-five-new-exclusive-podc-1159963