Candescent Marketplace: The Curated Fintech Ecosystem Built for Intelligent Banking

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today introduced new capabilities within the Candescent Marketplace at AXIS 2026, the company's premier client and partner conference. This curated fintech ecosystem helps financial institutions move beyond fragmented integrations and extend Intelligent Banking across their digital banking experiences.

Financial institutions have no shortage of fintech options. What they lack is a simpler way to evaluate, integrate, and operationalize those capabilities without creating more complexity.

Candescent Marketplace changes that model. Rather than acting as a simple directory, Marketplace is embedded directly into the Candescent Intelligent Banking Platform, aligning pre-vetted fintech capabilities to the core experiences institutions already run. Innovation happens within the platform, not around it.

"Every institution we talk to has the same story, promising fintech, months of integration work, and a result that does not match the pitch," said David Ness, Vice President of Fintech Partnerships at Candescent. "Instead of fragmented conversations and one-off evaluations, banks and credit unions have a single, trusted environment to discover, deploy, and scale innovation."

Key benefits of Candescent Marketplace

Reduced Vendor Complexity: Candescent has already vetted, integrated, and actively maintains each Marketplace partner so institutions inherit the work, not the overhead.

Faster Innovation : Pre-built integrations mean institutions can move faster from evaluation to activation, piloting sooner and deploying with confidence.

Experience-Led Differentiation: Because integration work happens at the platform level, institutions can stay focused on what customers and members actually experience.

Featured marketplace partners

Today, Candescent is highlighting a set of partners that reflect how the ecosystem is moving from foundation to execution:

Callsign - Enables continuous identity verification and risk-based authentication to protect customers and reduce fraud.

Atomic - Streamlines servicing workflows to improve efficiency and lower the cost to serve.

Wealth Access - Extends the platform with comprehensive wealth and investment data aggregation.

SavvyMoney - Brings credit monitoring and personalized credit insights directly into digital banking.

MeridianLink - Streamlines borrower journeys with integrated lending and account origination capabilities.

"Financial institutions have access to the best technology the industry has ever seen, yet the ecosystems around them were never set up to support it. That is the problem Candescent Marketplace is built to solve - connecting technology into something growth-oriented banks and credit unions can actually deploy, scale, and trust. As a partner, that is exactly where we want to be," said David Benskin, CEO at Wealth Access.

Availability

Financial institutions interested in exploring the Candescent Marketplace can visit https://marketplace.candescent.com/ to learn how Marketplace enables Intelligent Banking experiences.

Media Contact

Kristina LeBlanc - kristina@notablypr.com

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-marketplace-the-curated-fintech-ecosystem-built-for-in-1160198